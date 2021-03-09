Can you purchase tickets to watch Jake Paul's boxing match against Ben Askren live?

It doesn't appear that the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren boxing match will open its doors to a live audience, despite the announcement by the Triller Fight Club regarding 'tickets' being made available.

Jake Paul and Ben Askren are set to trade blows on April 17th. It was revealed on Monday that the forthcoming matchup will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The fight will be made available on pay-per-view and the 'PPV tickets' for the same can be bought on Triller's website.

The promotion has not made it clear if fans will be allowed to catch the action live from inside the stadium. Only a few selected fans and other guests will be allowed in the Mercedes Benz stadium on April 17th.

Founder of The Fight Club Ryan Kavanagh recently elaborated on Triller's vision for their upcoming bouts:

“April 17th will have an element of surprise and action for everyone, from music fans to the casual and diehard fight fan. The way we will present the night in this state-of-the-art venue will continue to redefine consumer engagement for a global consumer, with world class partners like iNDemand and FITE joining us not just for this event, but for the others we will have in 2021 and beyond”, said Ryan Kavanagh

It is expected the Askren vs Paul undercard will feature some exciting bouts. Triller has stated that fans should get ready for an "exciting" lineup of matches for April 17th.

Ben Askren recently made the fight venue announcement via Twitter:

Ben Askren on his fighting approach for the upcoming bout

Advertisement

Former Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren was never known for being a standup fighter. Prior to making his UFC debut in 2019, 'Funky' boasted an undefeated 18-0 record. This was accredited to Askren's freestyle wrestling credentials.

The Olympic-level American wrestler was known for inflicting relentless pressure on his opponents by taking them down. For his upcoming matchup against Jake Paul, Ben is looking forward to wearing Jake Paul out with consistent striking pressure.

“Yeah, because I don’t have a huge amount of power. So, it’d take me some time to wear him down and make him hate his life. And then, you know, eventually, he’ll just say look, ‘I’m a rich celebrity. I don’t need to get f**king punched anymore. I’m just gonna roll over’”, said Ben Askren on the Ariel Helwani MMA show.

Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee, hot damn that face is ugly!!! pic.twitter.com/G0oAZ9dza6 — Funky (@Benaskren) February 1, 2021