Marvel's Loki is officially gender-fluid, and the internet is divided 

Marvel Studios’ Loki was one of the most-awaited shows of the year. The show has already premiered on Disney+ Hostar. In a recent teaser released by the official Twitter handle of the series, the god of mischief has been officially identified as gender-fluid.

The reveal comes after years of speculation among Marvel fans about Loki’s gender identity. This is also one of the first official LGBTQ+ representations in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Viewers have long demanded the inclusion of LGBTQ+ community in the MCU. It certainly looks like their prayers have been considered.

POV: You've just arrived at the TVA 🕰 Marvel Studios' #Loki starts streaming Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fhP2pWvOz5 — Loki (@LokiOfficial) June 6, 2021

Over the years, fans have backed the theory of Loki’s gender-fluidity with the Asgardian’s ability to shape-shift. Apparently, Loki’s gender-fluidity was already confirmed in the 2014 Marvel Comic Book, “Original Sin: Thor & Loki- The Tenth Realm.”

In the comics, Loki’s father, “Odin,” addresses the character as both, his son and daughter. Needless to say, the latest reveal about Tom Hiddleston’s character has already caught a lot of attention online.

Twitter reacts to Loki being gender-fluid on the series

The 18 second preview opens with Loki’s file in the Time Variance Authority as the character is being held captive in the organization. Marvel fans are known for keeping an eye out for the details and were quick to spot Loki’s sex being marked as “Fluid” on the form.

In a recent interview with Inverse, Tom Hiddleston talked about Loki’s character coming out as gender-fluid. The actor, who breathed life to Loki since 2011’s “Thor,” mentioned that Loki’s gender-fluidity has “always been there.”

“It's always been there in the comics for some time and in the history of the character for hundreds, if not thousands of years.”

“Breadth and range of identity contained in the character has been emphasized and is something I was always aware of when I was first cast 10 years ago. I know it was important to Kate Herron and Michael Waldron and to the whole team. And we were very aware, this is something we felt responsible for.”

Ever since the huge revelation about one of MCU’s most popular characters, fans have taken to Twitter to appreciate Loki’s gender-fluid representation.

CONFIRMED GENDER FLUID LOKI OMFG SO TRUE 😌✨ #LOKI pic.twitter.com/WQMVgEjWt7 — Amerah ४ | STREAM LOKI (@idkneelforloki) June 6, 2021

Marvel making me straight up cry at 11:30 at night because I just found out Loki is now confirmed genderfluid in Marvel.

I finally get to see myself represented in a canon franchise that I already love 💗🤍💜🖤💙#Loki pic.twitter.com/Arp0XICnlq — Vibes Are Immaculate 🏳️‍🌈 (@VibesDoesEdits) June 8, 2021

To finally have representation in such a big show feels incredible. I obviouly knew Loki is genderfluid, but to hear it confirmed by you guys that this has been taken into account while creating #LOKI is incredible. Thank you.@twhiddleston @iamkateherron @michaelwaldron pic.twitter.com/chvNZWWgbG — Stellario 🌤🗡🔥 LOKI SPOILERS (@StarOfAsgard) June 8, 2021

MARVEL FINALLY MADE LOKI’S BEING GENDERFLUID AN MCU CANON OH MY GOD #LOKI pic.twitter.com/eQByCWJrA5 — Beb loves Loki (@hometoharryx) June 6, 2021

NO BECAUSE WE REALLY GOT CANON GENDERFLUID LOKI IN THE MCU #Loki pic.twitter.com/ewntqxDkWc — ezra (@dinbarnes) June 9, 2021

they made him genderfluid like in the comics,,, im so happy 😭😭😭 #Loki pic.twitter.com/nzhhZql1mQ — s.m | good 4 u (@bookoftinyideas) June 9, 2021

-Gender Fluid Loki is finally appearing and I love it. I cannot wait for the series! #Loki pic.twitter.com/7L6efmOpKh — 𝓐𝓫𝓫𝔂 𝓜𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓪 𝓢𝓽𝓪𝓻𝓴 Super Soldier Event (@HerSerpentChaos) June 6, 2021

However, there were also fans who expressed their concerns and doubts about the correct representation of gender-fluidity in the MCU.

Some viewers even went on to debunk the onscreen canonical turn of the long-discussed theory.

Not fully correct. On the file containing his paper is said, “Sex: fluid.” That’s because he’s a shape shifter. It did not say gender. Loki has also always been described using masculine pronouns. This is being made into a bigger deal than it is. https://t.co/Sze4WNLZdW — The “Pedo” Files (@AhunterofPedos) June 8, 2021

He's only labeled "fluid" because he can literally change genders at will, not because he's actually genderfluid



Loki is still a He, its just that he can be whoever or whatever he wants, whenever he wants — ♣️ᎡᎬᎢᎡᎾᎠᎡᎬᎪᎷᏃ ♦️ (@MassiveLadd) June 9, 2021

I need to know if Loki being “gender fluid” is because he can shape shift or because he genuinely does not conform to one gender by his own preference. Like MCU is playing games — Louis & Sebastian (@FrancheskaTX) June 8, 2021

Loki is rumored to be gender fluid in the series and I hope if it's true Marvel will actually use that and not just say he is and call it a day — Tony (@WandasEvermore) June 7, 2021

friendly reminder loki’s sex is fluid not his gender and gender doesn’t always = sex , however it’s still something so 🤷🏻‍♀️ — fudgie :) (@lokidreams) June 7, 2021

the "canon" genderfluid loki isn't canon. it marks sex as fluid because he's a shapeshifter. in the comics, his /gender/ is fluid, not just his sex. nothing's canon yet that we didn't already know. — /ace/ (@CCAMER0NN) June 7, 2021

okay okay so i guess we gotta set something straight here about the new loki tv spot. firstly, it says loki's sex is fluid. we Know sex does not equal gender, so it means he can Physically shapeshift. HOWEVER: canonically in the comics he is GENDERfluid, so we can Safely Assume- — cinn | MYSTIC CRYSTAL MV TOMORROW🔮 (@SEXB4NG) June 7, 2021

this is not representation, nor is it something to celebrate. it says sex:fluid which is most definitely in reference to loki literally being fluid bc he's a shape shifter. some of u are forgetting that sex≠gender. as a genderfluid person i do not count this as representation+ pic.twitter.com/Boe4SzfY9v — jamie ४ mobius stan acc (@darcysnina) June 6, 2021

Speaking on Loki’s gender-fluidity screenwriter Michael Waldron shared to Inverse that the team has worked very hard for the character and the representation.

“I know how many people identify with Loki in particular and are eager for that representation, especially with this character. We worked really hard.”

Marvel Studios’ Loki has already released the first two episodes on Disney+ Hotstar. It is yet to be seen if the character’s gender identity will be explored in detail in the upcoming episodes.

However, the identification of Loki as a gender-fluid character is likely to pave the way for more LGBTQ+ representation within the MCU in the future.

