Marvel's Loki is officially gender-fluid, and the internet is divided 

Marvel Studios’ Loki was one of the most-awaited shows of the year. The show has already premiered on Disney+ Hostar. In a recent teaser released by the official Twitter handle of the series, the god of mischief has been officially identified as gender-fluid.
The reveal comes after years of speculation among Marvel fans about Loki’s gender identity. This is also one of the first official LGBTQ+ representations in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
Viewers have long demanded the inclusion of LGBTQ+ community in the MCU. It certainly looks like their prayers have been considered.
Over the years, fans have backed the theory of Loki’s gender-fluidity with the Asgardian’s ability to shape-shift. Apparently, Loki’s gender-fluidity was already confirmed in the 2014 Marvel Comic Book, “Original Sin: Thor & Loki- The Tenth Realm.”
In the comics, Loki’s father, “Odin,” addresses the character as both, his son and daughter. Needless to say, the latest reveal about Tom Hiddleston’s character has already caught a lot of attention online.
Twitter reacts to Loki being gender-fluid on the series
The 18 second preview opens with Loki’s file in the Time Variance Authority as the character is being held captive in the organization. Marvel fans are known for keeping an eye out for the details and were quick to spot Loki’s sex being marked as “Fluid” on the form.
In a recent interview with Inverse, Tom Hiddleston talked about Loki’s character coming out as gender-fluid. The actor, who breathed life to Loki since 2011’s “Thor,” mentioned that Loki’s gender-fluidity has “always been there.”
“It's always been there in the comics for some time and in the history of the character for hundreds, if not thousands of years.”
“Breadth and range of identity contained in the character has been emphasized and is something I was always aware of when I was first cast 10 years ago. I know it was important to Kate Herron and Michael Waldron and to the whole team. And we were very aware, this is something we felt responsible for.”
Ever since the huge revelation about one of MCU’s most popular characters, fans have taken to Twitter to appreciate Loki’s gender-fluid representation.
However, there were also fans who expressed their concerns and doubts about the correct representation of gender-fluidity in the MCU.
Some viewers even went on to debunk the onscreen canonical turn of the long-discussed theory.
Speaking on Loki’s gender-fluidity screenwriter Michael Waldron shared to Inverse that the team has worked very hard for the character and the representation.
“I know how many people identify with Loki in particular and are eager for that representation, especially with this character. We worked really hard.”
Marvel Studios’ Loki has already released the first two episodes on Disney+ Hotstar. It is yet to be seen if the character’s gender identity will be explored in detail in the upcoming episodes.
However, the identification of Loki as a gender-fluid character is likely to pave the way for more LGBTQ+ representation within the MCU in the future.
