“Sam Wilson will lead the avengers” Marvel’s Eternals trailer reference on Captain Rogers gets new Captain America trending 

The debut trailer for Marvel Studios "Eternals" has finally landed and with it comes a few references to OG characters such as Iron Man and Captain Rogers.

Many eagle-eyed fans have already noticed the subtle hint by the Marvel Cinematic Universe embracing Sam Wilson’s new Captain America persona, and the excitement is through the roof.

The brand new teaser offers a glimpse of the action that unfolds way before the events of “Captain America: The First Avengers”.

So far, the first look shows the long-living Eternals from one of the two divergent races starting with the omnipotent Ikaris played by Richard Madden, the human loving Sersi (Gemma Chan), the cosmic-powered Kingo (Kumar Nanjiani), the speedster Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), the intuitive inventor Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) the spiritual leader Ajak (Salma Hayek), the eternally young Sprite (Lia McHugh) and the fierce warrior Thena (Angelina Jolie)

Marvel's Eternals trailer hints Sam Wilson as new Captain America

However, the takeaway moment appears at the end of the trailer when all The Celestials are dining together. The sequence is similar to the Shawrama post-credit scene from 2012's "The Avengers".

The trailer shows Sprite (Lia McHugh) asking everyone:

“So now that Captain Rogers and Iron Man are both gone, who do you think’s gonna lead the Avengers?”

The shot ends with all Eternals laughing off Ikaris’ penny for your thoughts on being the leader of Avengers. However, fans’ take away from the scene suggests the MCU may have hinted at another character’s new transformation, i.e. Sam Wilson’s Captain America.

Many fans are under the impression that Marvel Studios, referencing the first Captain America as “Captain Rogers” seemingly confirms that Sam Wilson has taken on the mantle.

Furthermore, the trailer scene has also prompted many reactions; some suggesting that the Falcon Winged Cap' could also lead MCU’s ensemble for Phase 4.

Also read: Who was Jimmy Rich? Robert Downey Jr's assistant, who helped him recover from addiction, dies in a road accident

sam wilson will lead the avengers PERIODT. ikaris love you baby but you should just sit down and eat your food. pic.twitter.com/srsTD4o4aM — gianelie (@melodiousending) May 24, 2021

no but seriously sam wilson is more than capable of leading the avengers and we need to open our eyes and accept that — kennedy (@steveroguhs) May 24, 2021

"everyone is allowed to dislike something" WRONG. no one is allowed to dislike sam wilson aka captain america. — rai ⧗ eternals breakdown (@agathasvision) May 24, 2021

“So now that Captain Rogers and Iron Man are both gone, who do you think is going to lead the avengers?”

Sam Wilson, the new captain america #Eternals pic.twitter.com/oHzKTfEzxn — chiara ‎✪ (@WINTERJEDII) May 24, 2021

The excitement from Marvel Twitter that they called Steve Rogers “Captain Rogers” instead of “Captain America” because we got Sam Wilson as Captain America. 😭😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zExrYBSHU7 — BLACKLIVESMATTER (@Jasamgurlie) May 24, 2021

NO you live in a society, i live in a world where sam wilson is captain america and is going to lead the avengers pic.twitter.com/5CnU3pXbr3 — clara ✪ᱬ (@thescarIetbxtch) May 24, 2021

the fact that they called steve captain rogers instead of captain America made me SOOO happy because SAM WILSON IS CAPTAIN AMERICA pic.twitter.com/ArJPbqns4S — Blue ✪ LOKI ERA (@irovnrogers28) May 24, 2021

Marv! She said "Captain Rogers" because CAPTAIN AMERICA IS SAM WILSON pic.twitter.com/CmEbT3Bffc — Marv! ❗SPOILER PAKE WARNING, FAN ART PAKE CREDIT❗ (@Marvfess) May 24, 2021

reminder that sam wilson IS in fact the better captain america and if you don't agree you can cry about it <3 pic.twitter.com/WpTuugKvjM — sez's flop era (@sezsvision) May 21, 2021

"now that captain rogers and iron man are gone who gonna lead the avengers?"



sam wilson: pic.twitter.com/Zalpij5FQw — amanda (@diegwluna) May 24, 2021

idk who needs to hear this but Sam Wilson is Captain America — scarlet witch hazel (@wandavillain) May 24, 2021

if you think sam wilson isn’t an option to lead the avengers may i suggest not thinking pic.twitter.com/iWL0SSvnMI — lia / 4 days until lucifer (@starksfalcon) May 24, 2021

“now that captain rogers is gone—“



you have captain sam wilson now. let’s start putting respect on my besties name. — guneet (@catwsthefilm) May 24, 2021

Lia McHugh’s Sprite asks who is going to lead the Avengers now that “Captain Rogers and Iron Man are both gone,” making clear the #Eternals know who the Avengers are and suggesting she also knows that Sam Wilson has taken up the “Captain America” mantle. https://t.co/JdgN0oPVAG pic.twitter.com/HjGX4VGsWr — Variety (@Variety) May 25, 2021

"who's gonna lead the avengers?" excuse me??? sam Wilson is right there pic.twitter.com/7lwSXVg99s — sez's flop era (@sezsvision) May 24, 2021

Disney Plus’ Marvel series, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” wrapped up with Sam Wilson donning a new improved vibranium made Captain America suit. Furthermore, the show’s end-credits also embraced the superhero’s new identity.

Directed by Chloe Zhao, Marvel Studios "Eternals" will hit theaters on November 5th worldwide.

Also read: Who are The Eternals? Twitter erupts as first teaser trailer of Chloe Zhao's MCU debut drops online