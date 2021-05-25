“Sam Wilson will lead the avengers” Marvel’s Eternals trailer reference on Captain Rogers gets new Captain America trending 

The debut trailer for Marvel Studios "Eternals" has finally landed and with it comes a few references to OG characters such as Iron Man and Captain Rogers.
Many eagle-eyed fans have already noticed the subtle hint by the Marvel Cinematic Universe embracing Sam Wilson’s new Captain America persona, and the excitement is through the roof.
The brand new teaser offers a glimpse of the action that unfolds way before the events of “Captain America: The First Avengers”.
So far, the first look shows the long-living Eternals from one of the two divergent races starting with the omnipotent Ikaris played by Richard Madden, the human loving Sersi (Gemma Chan), the cosmic-powered Kingo (Kumar Nanjiani), the speedster Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), the intuitive inventor Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) the spiritual leader Ajak (Salma Hayek), the eternally young Sprite (Lia McHugh) and the fierce warrior Thena (Angelina Jolie)
However, the takeaway moment appears at the end of the trailer when all The Celestials are dining together. The sequence is similar to the Shawrama post-credit scene from 2012's "The Avengers".
The trailer shows Sprite (Lia McHugh) asking everyone:
“So now that Captain Rogers and Iron Man are both gone, who do you think’s gonna lead the Avengers?”
The shot ends with all Eternals laughing off Ikaris’ penny for your thoughts on being the leader of Avengers. However, fans’ take away from the scene suggests the MCU may have hinted at another character’s new transformation, i.e. Sam Wilson’s Captain America.
Many fans are under the impression that Marvel Studios, referencing the first Captain America as “Captain Rogers” seemingly confirms that Sam Wilson has taken on the mantle.
Furthermore, the trailer scene has also prompted many reactions; some suggesting that the Falcon Winged Cap' could also lead MCU’s ensemble for Phase 4.
Disney Plus’ Marvel series, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” wrapped up with Sam Wilson donning a new improved vibranium made Captain America suit. Furthermore, the show’s end-credits also embraced the superhero’s new identity.
Directed by Chloe Zhao, Marvel Studios "Eternals" will hit theaters on November 5th worldwide.
