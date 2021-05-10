Every Easter egg in Venom Let There Be Carnage trailer: Stan Lee, Avengers, Spiderman, and more

"The Venom: Let There Be Carnage" movie trailer was released a few hours ago, and fans cannot help but notice all the secrets teased in the video.

Tom Hardy will be reprising his role as the protagonist of the movie. Woody Harrelson will be joining the cast after his brief cameo in the first movie. He will portray the character of Cletus Kasady, a mass-murdering psychopath who is currently incarcerated.

Opening wide only in theaters September 24. #Venom: Let There Be Carnage pic.twitter.com/ZjoTx7pHqZ — New #Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer Out Now (@VenomMovie) May 10, 2021

The 2:30 trailer featured some of the most intriguing scenes from "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." Sony and Marvel are teaming up to create Spiderverse/Venomverse, which fans have been eagerly waiting for. Amidst all the thrilling scenes, the directors added a few easy-to-miss Easter eggs.

This article dives into five Easter eggs from the trailer.

Top 5 Easter eggs in the new Venom trailer

#5 The much-anticipated Stan Lee cameo

Stan Lee Cameo in the Venom trailer 😔 pic.twitter.com/6K8nvC83XN — Alex 🍥 Loves Venom 2. (@alexisamenace) May 10, 2021

The trailer starts with Eddie Brock and Venom in their natural element, going about their everyday life. The first scene between the protagonist and the symbiote establishes a joyous mood, as they both try to fit in.

This continues in the next scene, where Venom greets Mrs. Chen from the grocery store. There is an Easter Egg in this scene which fans may have missed. When Eddie Brock and Venom greet Mrs.Chen, they cross a bookshelf. There is a familiar face on the cover image of a magazine kept on the shelf.

Director Andy Serkis mentioned in a breakdown video that there is an Easter egg in this scene. Fans believe it is Stan Lee's picture in the magazine. This would be a fitting way to pay homage to the iconic creator of the Marvel Universe.

#4 Daily Bugle

The Daily Bugle newspapers in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, are the same as Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy #Venom pic.twitter.com/fpMHayWymT — Deo 🧸 (@midscorsese) May 10, 2021

Cletus Kasidy is introduced to the trailer with suspenseful music as the camera shifts focus to a new prison-like location. Fans are predicting that this is the Ravencroft Institute for the criminally insane. This is where Harrelson's character is incarcerated.

The Easter eggs in this scene start when a police detective named Mulligan reads the newspaper with the headline "The hidden victims of Cletus Kasady." Eagle-eyed fans recognized the name of the publisher - the Daily Bugle. Peter Parker works for this organization in the comic books.

However, the story in Venom might be different from the comic books, considering that Peter Parker in the MCU doesn't work at Daily Bugle. Not yet, at least.

#3 The Ravencroft Institute for the Criminally Insane

#Cletuskasady and his gang incarcerated inside of ravencroft Institute penitentiary for the criminally insane. #Theblackcat thanks the Scarlet Spider for being there for her when she needed him in her symbiote ordeal. #IronMan makes enough anti-venom to inoculate the city. pic.twitter.com/7OX2JbJQTn — LOVEXALTED 🌐 (@EXALTED4ever) July 11, 2020

The Ravencroft Institute for Criminally Insane is one of the most iconic locations in the Spideverse. It was shown in Andrew Garfield's "Amazing Spiderman 2." It looks like Serkis is bringing this location to "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." This scene introduces Shriek, aka Frances Louise Barrison, from the Marvel comic books.

The Ravencroft Institute for Criminally Insane (Image via Sony)

Interestingly, Shriek and Carnage have a relationship in the comic books. Fans are expecting to see the same in the movie. Serkis refused to reveal any more in his trailer breakdown video.

However, he suggests that Shriek will form a life-long bond with her childhood friend in the movie. This hint is enough for fans with a spider sense to guess that the narrative in "Venom 2" will focus on the relationship between Carnage and Shriek.

#2 Shriek's abilities

As the scene shifts to Cletus Kasidy's transformation, fans get to see a tiny glimpse of what Carnage would look like in the movie. The iconic blood-red color of the Carnage symbiote will be replicated in the new Venom movie.

First look at Shriek. pic.twitter.com/sKr4nGD6cU — Venom Movie News 🎥 (@VenomMovieNews) May 10, 2021

However, the Easter egg in this scene is not related to Carnage or Venom. Fans get to see a brief example of Shriek's powers as she screams inside a glass prison. It's just an indication of the havoc this character can wreck. It's safe to say that fans can't wait to see more of her.

#1 Let's squash a spider and a symbiote

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Spiderman Easter egg (Image via Sony)

Perhaps the most notable Easter egg in the entire trailer was Harrelson squashing a spider with his hand. This scene foreshadows the future of the Spiderverse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, there is more to it than meets the eye.

Carnage can change his molecular structure in the comic books, allowing Cletus Kasidy to do all sorts of things. Serkis confirms that fans might get to see the same in the movie.

The biggest question now - is Carnage stronger than Venom? This will be answered in the movie, but Carnage was stronger and deadlier in the comic books than Eddie Brock's Venom.

Fans can expect to see the protagonist being put through some of the most gruesome action sequences. Hopefully, the final fight between Venom and Carnage will reveal their actual strength.