Fortnite-Marvel crossover raises questions about what Marvel might be planning

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has been a massive success for Fortnite despite worries that this season might just be a way for Marvel to advertise to the Fortnite demographics. Likely, the crossover hopes to both be fun and advertise, but that raises the question of what exactly Marvel might be advertising.

Upcoming Marvel Projects tied in with Fortnite

The war to save Reality starts now.



The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from @Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality. #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/VG2Hr3MI2D — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

Even though Iron Man and Captain America’s stories are mostly finished in the MCU, their inclusion could probably be chalked up to their current popularity. But Marvel does have a number of other upcoming projects featuring characters and properties associated with the characters brought to Fortnite. She-Hulk, for example, will be getting a show next year that has already entered production.

Thor features prominently in this season as well, and is scheduled to have a movie late next year. Marvel likely intended to make a Black Panther sequel, however with Chadwick Boseman’s recent passing those plans are currently unknown. Nevertheless, the character is featured heavily in this season of Fortnite as well.

The Fantastic Four have a number of characters in this season of Fortnite, with the Silver Surfer and Dr. Doom even having powers the player can access in game, but there doesn’t appear to be an announced Fantastic Four production. Their inclusion could be due to the use of Galactus as a villain, as they are strongly linked together in the canon.

Marvel’s X-Men in Fortnite

The best there is at what he does



Season's been a blast so far and Im really motivated to make art, Wolverine's my favorite so I had to start with him!

Hope you enjoy ♥@FortniteGame #Fortnite @Marvel pic.twitter.com/CFoxxRBOeU — Lawrence (@LawyFN) August 29, 2020

Of note are the inclusion of multiple X-Men characters, with Wolverine and Storm featuring in Fortnite Season 4. X-Men as a series is also beginning a new era, with the very well received film Logan (2017) putting an end cap on the classic run of X-Men movies that all but began the dominance of superhero movies.

In the X-Men universe, The New Mutants has just been released as a horror film, although it was not especially well received.

Advertisement

Upcoming Superheroes

They serve none..or at least they used too.



Hunt or be hunted in the Sentinel Graveyard. pic.twitter.com/TrkryhD5zP — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 31, 2020

Fortnite did announce that more superheroes would be included as the season progressed, so there are always more to look out for. Likely, these superheroes will be a mix of fan favorites and characters from upcoming projects.