Fortnite: Who is She-Hulk?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 features a number of Marvel characters in prominent roles, some more well known than others. She-Hulk is one character many might not have seen or heard much about prior to this season, but she is much more than just a female version of the Hulk. Here’s a look at who She-Hulk is and where she comes from.

She-Hulk comes to Fortnite, but who was she before dropping on the island?

She-Hulk is a pretty busy character outside of Fortnite, and one who definitely deserves a bit more attention. Prior to becoming green, Jennifer Susan Walters was a successful Lawyer. However, after crossing paths with a crime boss, she was shot and left for dead, only to be saved by an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner, better known as the Incredible Hulk.

Although the blood transfusion saved her life, it also resulted in her acquiring Hulk-like capabilities, as Banner’s gamma-radiated blood now coursed through her veins.

She-Hulk doesn’t become quite as big as the Hulk, but Walters has much more control over her alter ego, even maintaining the ability to practice law while transformed.

Jennifer Walters is quite comfortable being seen and identified by her green persona, in stark contrast to her cousin’s hesitancy to transform into the Hulk. Like the Hulk, her powers grow when angered, and she is prone to the occasional emotional outburst.

She-Hulk finds friends in Fortnite

Of course, she didn’t come to Fortnite alone, and she has plenty of prior involvements with many of the other characters who came to the Fortnite island this season. She-Hulk is a member of the Avengers in her own right, bringing the right mix of brain and brawn to the team. She’s also worked closely with various Avenger-associated groups as well, such as S.H.I.E.L.D..

She also appeared in the Fantastic Four as a replacement for The Thing after he leaves the group, fulfilling much the same role with a less rocky exterior.

And finally, it’s important to note that She-Hulk’s public work as a lawyer means that she has provided legal counsel and representation to many Marvel characters who found themselves in need of such a thing.