Fortnite: Players unite at the Black Panther statue to honour Chadwick Boseman's legacy

Fortnite has added a glorious 'Panther's Prowl' monument in its map as a tribute to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman's and his memory.

It has been less than a week since the Los Angeles native passed away after a four-year struggle with colon cancer. Since then, tributes from all over the world have been pouring in, as people come together to honour his legacy.

In the sphere of video games, Epic Games' Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is entirely Marvel-themed, and recently included a glorious Black Panther statue POI in-game:

Panther's Prowl Monument in Game footage:



VIA @FortTory pic.twitter.com/J3S06S0lys — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) September 1, 2020

The Black Panther POI is a massive structure, replete with its own ambient music and is situated right outside Misty Meadows.

It has become a fan favourite, with several players landing at the statue to pay their tributes to Boseman.

Also read: Fortnite adds massive Black Panther statue to the game

Fortnite: Remembering Chadwick Boseman's legacy

Image Credits: Nadine White/ Twitter

In tune with its current Marvel-themed superhero season, the addition of a Black Panther statue has been lauded by the Fortnite community, who have deemed it a fitting tribute to the legacy of the ace actor.

Advertisement

Also read: Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 leaks: Black Panther, Ant-Man and Spider-Man to feature

In a statement to Kotaku, an Epic Games spokesperson recently spoke about the addition of the Black Panther statue in Fortnite:

"As with the rest of the world, we were greatly saddened to learn of the passing of actor Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther monument arrived this morning as part of a previously-planned narrative for the new Chapter 2 Season 4 season."

Recently, a Reddit user posted a clip titled Wholesome moment at the Black Panther statue, where two players united to honour Boseman's legacy. This thread consisted of several comments which paid homage to the Black Panther star's career and influence.

Check out some of the comments on Reddit below:

Image Credits: Reddit

Image Credits: Reddit

Image Credits: Reddit

Fortnite users have also begun to petition for the proceeds raised through the sale of an expected Black Panther skin to be given to charity, which is undoubtedly a worthy recommendation.

If @FortniteGame ever decides to release ‘Black Panther’, they should donate all profit to Cancer Research.



I’ll riot if not! — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) August 29, 2020

i remember everyone was talking about a black panther fortnite skin earlier this morning...



EPIC. IF YOU RELEASE IT STILL WHICH YOU SHOULDNT.... make sure ALL proceeds go to cancer research — EvanTube (@ItsEvanTube) August 29, 2020

I don't want Black Panther in fortnite at all unless they give him a proper memorial and donate all the money they make from selling the skin to cancer research charities. pic.twitter.com/T9jvCvbyra — Ron (@RonnieIsBetter) August 29, 2020

So this suggestion to put black panther in the shop to raise money for cancer charities got deleted by reddit mods

Instead i won't let the idea die and will spread it here in hope fortnite sees it .. since no one can force me to delete my tweets pic.twitter.com/3YINFsOYwi — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) August 29, 2020

Even Square Enix's upcoming game, Marvel's Avengers, paid the following tribute to Boseman and Black Panther:

Image Credits: gamerevolution.com

Also read: Fortnite pro posts an insensitive tweet following Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman's death