Fortnite pro posts an insensitive tweet following Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman's demise

On Saturday, the 29th of August, the world woke up to the tragic news of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman's death.

The 43-year-old star died after a four-year battle with colon cancer, and tributes have been pouring in from all over the world.

As the world showers praises on the man who will eternally be remembered for his iconic 'Wakanda Forever' quote, a Fortnite pro player recently made a highly insensitive tweet online.

A pro player for gaming organisation BBG (Built By Gamers), BBG Calc posted this now deleted tweet:

BBG CalC's now deleted tweet (Image Credits: Twitter)

Moments after he tweeted it out, his conscience apparently took over as he quickly deleted it and issued an apology:

I deleted the tweet instantly after people told me it was insensitive cause I really didnt mean it in that way or realize it was insensitive, I am sorry for not thinking about the tweet more but its not like I meant actual harm — BBG Calc (@yungcalc) August 29, 2020

Guys the tweet wasnt meant to be a joke or be funny, I'm sorry it was interpreted that way and I deleted it the moment I realized. I'm an idiot for it and I made a mistake, I truly didnt mean any harm towards him or the family — BBG Calc (@yungcalc) August 29, 2020

However, the damage had already been done as the internet began to call him out for his distasteful and insensitive remark on Chadwick Boseman's death.

Internet reacts to BBC Calc's remark on Chadwick Boseman

Calc's single tweet spread like wildfire. Despite being deleted, it caused mass outrage online.

From Twitter to Reddit, social media was abuzz as several from the online community reacted to his inappropriate remark on the death of Chadwick Boseman.

On Reddit, a user posted a screenshot of his tweet and called out the Fortnite community for their lack of maturity, as several others commented:

From calling him 'toxic' to calling for him to be removed from BBG, this does not bode well for Calc and the reputation of the organisation, which has recently been coming in for a fair amount of criticism.

A common notion is that apart from a select few, most of the pro players today, especially from the Fortnite community, tend to pander to the stereotype of being brash and immature.

BBG Calc's recent tweet on Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman's death, which he deemed as a reactionary expression of shock, did not go down well with the online community at all as several also took to Twitter to voice their displeasure.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

im just dissapointed tbh, this is why the gaming community is always looked down upon by outsiders, so many immature children as influencers now — FaZe Sway (@FaZeSway) August 29, 2020

Rip BBG Calc — Quinten (@QuintenFN) August 29, 2020

u should’ve just said it was insensitive and took responsibility but instead you’re trying to save yourself now you look like a racist — TALIBANDS (@rosspeakeCT) August 29, 2020

Joking about someone’s death isn’t insensitive to you? Get help. — Alpaca / Alex (@DoctorAlpaca) August 29, 2020

Literally this dumb idiots are thing to deffend him... Like???? pic.twitter.com/KQAEjspISs — Tomás Valencia 🇨🇴 (@tomix626) August 29, 2020

cancelled — D R U M 🌋 (@DrumDaBeat) August 29, 2020

Despite his common sense prevailing, which led to him deleting the tweet, his comment was undoubtedly in bad taste and has irked the entire online community.

Moreover, it comes at a time when the world is still coming to terms with the news of Chadwick Boseman's tragic demise.

As calls for removing him from BBG begin to intensify, it remains to be seen if Calc manages to emerge from this mire unscathed or ends up getting chastised to the point of irreparable damage.

