Twitch streamer gets 'cancelled' for mocking Make-A-Wish Foundation

Twitch is known as one of the top streaming platforms in the world, hosting several personalities from various walks of life.

One of the most dominant professions on Twitch is gaming as several pro gamers stream their favourite games and also interact with millions of fans across the globe. However, from time to time, Twitch is often left red-faced due to the questionable actions of some of their streamers.

Recently, a popular Twitch streamer by the name of GirlGamerShay, who is known to play NBA 2K, was vehemently criticised for mocking the Make-A-Wish Foundation during her live broadcast:

Making fun of people who are terminally ill and have a life threatening disease... wtf is wrong with her😭 pic.twitter.com/T9NuqRH3vE — NBA2K21 Leaks & News🤫 (@2KInsiderr) August 26, 2020

GirlGamerShay has 90.2K followers on Twitch and an additional 30.2K subscribers on YouTube.

Moments after her insensitive clip went viral, she became subject to a wave of dissent online.

GirlGamerShay makes fun of Make-A-Wish Foundation on Twitch

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is an esteemed non-profit organisation that helps fulfil the wishes of terminally ill children, aged 2 to 17 years of age.

The Foundation is known to organise meet-and-greets with high-profile celebrities, the likes of which range from John Cena to Justin Bieber.

Since its inception in 1980, the organisation has been unanimously praised for its global attempt to spread happiness and grant the wishes of several kids.

Image Credits: nhl.com

However, GirlGamerShay, who streams popular games such as NBA 2K, Fortnite and GTA 5 on Twitch, ended up invoking the ire of the online community through her insensitive comments on live stream.

She infamously said:

Yo, what the f*** is a Make A Wish? I'm gonna go to Florida, let's wish for that! Let me make a wish because I am sick, Oh My God man!

Her distasteful comments did not go unnoticed as she soon became subjected to an overwhelming amount of criticism, with the online community calling her out for her comments.

She was quick to issue an apology:

i genuinely apologize for my actions ... but i gotta say that i on god didn’t know what make a wish was and i’m sorry. yes i went overboard but if you guys go back and rewatch the stream i asked chas what the star meant. but i’m sorry. — 💅Most Hated Shay💋 (@GirlGamerShay) August 26, 2020

i’m legit sorry. i don’t know what to do. i make one mistake and everyone hates me. like i’m sorry. — 💅Most Hated Shay💋 (@GirlGamerShay) August 26, 2020

However, the damage had already been done as she found herself embroiled in yet another controversy.

She apparently claimed that she didn't know what the Make-A-Wish Foundation was, when in reality, the Twitter handle of NBA21 Leaks exposed her for having reacted to a Make-A-Wish post previously:

you dont know what make a wish is?? pic.twitter.com/vog4rhDMfg — NBA2K21 Leaks & News🤫 (@2KInsiderr) August 26, 2020

This brought out the hypocrisy in her statement as several from the online community reacted to her comments:

I have no words man makes me sick to my stomach man wtf is wrong with people — 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫𝟐𝟏𝟎𝟒 (@Homer2104_) August 26, 2020

There is no tomorrow, you’re cancelled — Jay Kingsman (@KingsmanJay312) August 26, 2020

What you did was stupid & indefensible. All u can do now is take responsibility & learn & grow from it. We all make mistakes some are just more public than others. Just log off take a week away, please don’t do anything to hurt yourself that’s the last thing anybody wants to see — Tammam (@AfroPig23) August 26, 2020

Careful who y’all give fame and money to they show there true colors eventually — Jαყ 🩸💯 (@JayDollaz01) August 26, 2020

Genuine question. Why’d you mock sick make a wish kids? What did you gain from that... not funny nor entertaining. — Easy Breezy DF💥 (@easybreezylive) August 26, 2020

1 youve made multiple mistakes

2 that's how cancel culture works — IsoBob (@Jobob3190) August 26, 2020

How does she not know when she responded to a tweet WITH it?



Keep denying it, and the fans'll keep throwing it your way. pic.twitter.com/nuW8dT4309 — Sylvemi (@Sylvemily) August 28, 2020

While the raging backlash is justified in terms of being a reactionary response, such demands to cancel her has once again opened up a Pandora's Box related to the whole Cancel Culture phenomenon.

Having said that, in the face of rising criticism, her most recent tweet hinted at an upcoming apology stream, but the question is, is it too late?

Apology Stream At 2 PM. Like And Retweet. — 💅Most Hated Shay💋 (@GirlGamerShay) August 28, 2020

