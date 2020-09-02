Fortnite adds massive Black Panther statue to the game

Fortnite recently added a new feature to their island, a giant statue of a black panther, as a tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman who died a few days ago. Boseman famously portrayed the Marvel superhero, the Black Panther, in various Marvel films.

Chadwick Boseman and Black Panther’s lasting impact

Thanos came and paid respects. That’s big. https://t.co/qd4QEx7FD7 — Karlous Miller (@KarlousM) August 30, 2020

Black Panther was an important superhero to have supported the way he was. The hero, both in the comic and film adaptations, is an authentically Black superhero who rose to the occasion to stand up for what he believed in. As a hero, he carried a legacy of Black excellence that strongly resonated with fans across the world.

Boseman’s death has inspired an outpouring of support and tributes to the actor and what his performance meant to millions of people, and now Fortnite has taken its turn to offer its own tributes.

Fortnite and its Marvel crossover

Panther's Prowl Monument in Game footage:



VIA @FortTory pic.twitter.com/J3S06S0lys — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) September 1, 2020

It must be admitted that Fortnite had already been planning a deluge of content in line with Marvel and their characters. The large Black Panther now perched over Misty Meadows was already planned ahead of time, however its release into the game was nevertheless conspicuously timed.

Regardless of how much Fortnite intended to incorporate the Black Panther into its narrative, I don’t think anyone would be surprised if they decided to extend or alter Black Panther’s involvement under the circumstances.

Fan tributes to Black Panther

Fortnite Players Gather At Black Panther Statue To Honor Chadwick Boseman https://t.co/I1JksiAjYN — Fortnite Boards (@FortniteBoards) September 1, 2020

Fans of Black Panther have been holding tributes to Chadwick Boseman wherever they can. These range from vigils, petitions, comments, grief support, and much more. In Fortnite, some players have even taken it upon themselves to gather at the newly released Black Panther statue in order to bring this support to their game.

This is appropriate considering that Fortnite has offered its digital space as a vehicle for others to communicate about and react to contemporary examples as it is. If you want to take some time to remember Chadwick Boseman, be sure to keep in mind the role he played in the Black community, the values he fought for, and the impact he had on people throughout the world.