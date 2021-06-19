Where to watch Fast and Furious 9 online in India and South East Asia? Release date, streaming details, and more 

Fast and Furious 9, the ninth movie in one of the most successful movie franchises of all time, will make its way to theatres worldwide soon. After facing multiple delays, the wait is finally over, with fans eagerly awaiting the June release.

Fast and Furious 9 has already been released in some countries where it received a great response from fans, raking in more than $270 million. Apart from the collections, Fast and Furious 9 has received a decent rating of 73% on Rotten Tomatoes and 56% on Metacritic.

Over the years, the movies have evolved into high-octane action flicks, having started as racing heist movies. The over-the-top and illogical action sequences have also garnered criticism for the series, but it is also one of the reasons why the Fast and Furious franchise is so popular.

Fast and Furious 9 release in India and Southeast Asia: Theatrical run and streaming details

Theatrical release

F9 is releasing exclusively via theatres (Image via Universal Pictures)

Fast and Furious 9 has already been released in countries like Hong Kong, South Korea, and China in May 2021. In Indonesia and Australia, F9 was released earlier this week. Fans worldwide will be able to catch the action flick on June 25th, 2021. However, fans in the UK who will only get an early release on June 24th, 2021.

In India, Fast and Furious 9 was expected to arrive on June 25th, 2021, but it isn't very likely due to the COVID situation. Fans will have to wait till the theatres reopen in the country.

Streaming details

Usually, most of Universal Pictures' features become available via VOD within 17 days of release. Still, it is doubtful in the case of Fast and Furious 9 due to the hype behind the movie and its scattered release pattern. The producers have gone for just the theatrical option.

Even in India, the theatrical release will be delayed. There has been no word from the producers regarding the online stream. So, fans around the globe will have to wait for a final word from the producers.

Cast

The cast of Fast and Furious 9 (Image via Universal Pictures)

Many cast members from the previous movies are reprising their respective roles:

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto.

John Cena as Jakob.

Ludacris as Tej Parker.

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty.

Tyrese Gibson as Roman.

Helen Mirren as Queenie.

Charlize Theron as Cipher.

Curt Russel as Mr Nobody.

Apart from the principal cast members, Sung Kang will return to the franchise as Han, while famous singer and rapper Cardi B will also be playing a role.

The highly grossing franchise has fans worldwide due to the likes of Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Ludacris, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. John Cena is the new major addition to the saga.

It will be interesting to see how fans in the USA and other countries will react to the ninth installment of the series.

