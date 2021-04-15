Where was Fast and Furious 9 filmed?

Fast and Furious 9, otherwise titled F9, is set to be released on June 25, 2021. It's the follow-up and sequel to the Fate of the Furious, which was released in 2017.

The Fast and Furious franchise takes viewers and characters worldwide in a spectacle of action. Many viewers may wonder where exactly the Fast and Furious films are filmed, including Fast and Furious 9. The list of locations for F9 may not be as extensive as some would think, but it's certainly not short.

Fast and Furious 9 was filmed in two separate locations in the United States. It's no surprise that some scenes were filmed in California, specifically in Los Angeles. The second United States location - Tbilisi, Georgia - was used a bit later down the line.

On a more international scale, Fast and Furious 9 moved to England to continue shooting the film, and Edinburgh saw a lot of action. The crew spent 19 days in the Scottish city during September 2019, filming in 11 different areas. Aside from Edinburgh, filming also went down in London.

The final region where Fast and Furious 9 went for filming was in Thailand. In that region, three different locations - Krabi, Pha-ngan, and Phuket - were used. Additional work took place at Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire, England, but filming wrapped up by the end of 2019.

Fast and Furious 9 details and delays up until 2021

So far, Fast and Furious 9 has had some trouble making its way to a release date. Luckily, the movie is officially releasing in June, but a definite date hasn't been available for some time.

Initially, F9 was supposed to release in April 2019, but movies such as Hobbs and Shaw caused delays, among other things. Even though new release dates were made beyond that, the COVID-19 pandemic set the film even further off course.

Fast and Furious 9 is the ninth installment in the main franchise, and fans can finally look forward to a summer release, which the new trailer has set in stone. South Korea will get a premiere in May, while the United States will have to wait until June 25, 2021.