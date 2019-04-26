WWE News: Vin Diesel hints at John Cena joining Fast & Furious franchise

Vin Diesel and John Cena

What's the story?

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel recently uploaded a video on Instagram, featuring WWE veteran John Cena.

Diesel stated that Pablo has sent someone to him to fight for the truth, followed by Cena making an appearance, hinting at him possibly joining The Fast & the Furious franchise.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena made his WWE debut way back in the spring of 2002. 17 years later, he has become one of the most decorated athletes in the history of this business, having won the WWE Title on sixteen different occasions.

Cena's popularity aided him in kick-starting a Hollywood career, and it looks like Cena has put his complete focus on becoming an established actor, like his WWE counterpart, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The heart of the matter

One of the biggest stars in Hollywood, Vin Diesel recently posted a clip on his Instagram handle. The clip features Diesel talking about Pablo sending someone to him, and ends with Cena making an appearance. The video has taken social media by storm, with fans kicking off petitions to add Cena to the franchise. Here's what Diesel said in the clip:

Ahh guys, as you know, I'm always thinking fast and think about the responsibility of making something iconic, and deserving of your loyalty. I know this sounds crazy, but every blue moon, I feel like Pablo up there sends me someone... another soldier for the fight for truth. And today, someone came by to Toretto Gym, that speaks to what Pablo would have brought me.

This was followed by Cena appearing at the back, doing his signature "You can't see me" pose, and winking at the camera. Diesel followed it up by saying: "All love, always".

The minute-long clip has led to the rumor mill spinning rapidly, with fans wanting the former WWE Champion to appear in the franchise.

What's next?

The 9th installment of the series is set to release next April, and the WWE Universe would want nothing more than watching Cena become a part of the hit franchise.

What are your thoughts on Cena possibly joining The Fast & the Furious franchise?

