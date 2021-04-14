Fast & Furious 9: Meet Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron and rest of the new actors from latest installment

Come June 2021, Fast & Furious 9 will finally hit theatres globally. The ninth installment in the Fast & Furious saga will pick up where the Fate of the Furious left off.

Most of the previous cast returns for Fast and Furious 9. Vin Diesel reprises his role as Dominic Toretto, while WWE Superstar John Cena steps into the shoes of Jakob Toretto, Dominic's younger brother.

Meet the cast of Fast & Furious 9

This American action film is directed by Justin Lin, who returns as director after Fast & Furious 6.

#1 Dominic Toretto

Image via Insider

Vin Diesel is back as the muscular car driver, beer guzzling Dominic Toretto, one of the main protagonists. Dominic managed to get himself into a few tight spots, only to speed his way out of them at the end. However, what this movie holds for him still remains to be seen.

#2 Jakob Toretto

Image via Universal Pictures

John Cena becomes the second WWE Superstar to step into the franchise after Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Jakob holds a grudge against his elder brother, and Fast & Furious 9 looks like it is going to be a classic case of brother versus brother.

#3 Letty Ortiz

Image via Universal Pictures

Michelle Rodriguez will be seen alongside Vin Diesel as Dominic's love interest in the franchise. In the trailer, it's evident that the movie will feature the ever popular sequence of Letty jumping onto Dom's charger while he reaches out to grab her.

#4 Cipher

Image via Cinemablend

Charlize Theron makes another entrance in Fast & Furious 9 as Cipher, the cyber terrorist. She's probably the reason Jakob and Dominic are going at each other's throats.

#4 Mia Toretto

Image via Code List

Jordana Brewster's Mia returns to the franchise after 6 years, although she won't be seen on screen with the late Paul Walker, a.k.a. Brian O'Connor anymore.

#5 Roman Pearce

Image via ABC News

Tyrese Gibson returns as the bling-loving, trash-talking Roman Pearce in Fast & Furious 9. Despite being a skilled driver, Roman is hell bent on being comic relief. The entire Fast & Furious franchise would have been rather dull without his involvement.

#6 Tej Parker

Image via Unwinnable

Christopher "Ludacris" Bridges returns as to Fast & Furious 9 as the tech whiz Tej Parker. He's a valuable asset to the team, and is often responsible for the tactical approach that the team decides to take. He's good with cars, and even better with high tech gadgets.

#7 Ramsey

Image via Wallpaper Abyss

What's better than one tech whiz on the team? Two tech whizzes. Natalie Emmanuel brings Ramsey back to Fast & Furious 9. She's an integral part of the family now, considering the fact that the team saved her life once.

#8 Han

Image via looper

Sung Kang brings Han back to life in Fast & Furious 9 after 15 years. He was seen stuck in an exploding vehicle in Tokyo drift and hasn't been seen since. No one knows how he survived. Fast & Furious 9 will probably address this side story as well.