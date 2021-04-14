Fast and Furious 9 trailer: Twitter reacts as Han returns and franchise seemingly heads to "space"

The highly anticipated trailer for the ninth installment of the money-spinning Fast and Furious franchise has finally dropped online, amid extensive fanfare.

Featuring an ensemble cast which includes franchise favorites led by Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto and his loyal band of aides which include- Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel and Chris "Ludacris" Bridges - Fast and Furious 9 promises to be bigger than ever.

Fast and Furious 9 or F9 will also mark the return of Charlize Theron's devious Cipher, who seems to have set her eyes on a new target this time around.

The target in question is Dom and Mia's brother Jakob Torretto, who is played by none other than WWE superstar John Cena.

The film is tentatively slated to release in South Korea on the 19 May, before it hits theaters in the United States on 25 June 2021

Memes galore as Twitter reacts to the Fast and Furious 9 trailer

Advertisement

Featuring oodles of zany, over-the-top action that has become a staple characteristic of the franchise, the Fast and Furious 9 trailer is one unabashed adrenaline rush from start to finish.

From frenetic car chase sequences to blazing action set-pieces, Director Justin Lin certainly seems to have gone all out in his attempt to up the adrenaline quotient this time around.

The central narrative of Fast 9 focusses on Dom and his crew's efforts to thwart his seemingly menacing brother's evil plans for world domination, as the stakes seem to literally reach astronomical levels.

Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson account for much of the trailer's humor quotient as we witness everything from magnet-induced madness, a flying spear through a glass window, to a literal rocket being strapped onto the back of a car.

What makes the ninth installment all the more exciting is the much-awaited return of franchise favorites Han (Sung Kang) and Mia Torretto (Jordana Brewster).

It will also be interesting to see how Fast and Furious 9 portrays the resurrection of one of the most beloved characters- the smooth talking, chip-munching Han (Kang), who was presumed dead after the events of The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, having been mercilessly killed by Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw.

Here are some of the reactions online as fans reacted to the trademark over-the-top style of the Fast and Furious franchise via slew of humorous memes:

#F9 bringing back the time-honored tradition of Han snacking pic.twitter.com/EoNf4jhJCC — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 14, 2021

Advertisement

We’ve watched fast and furious for 20 years, they drive over 150mph and they haven’t stopped for gas ONCE, never changed a tire or brake pad, yet they keep yount.



Greatest movie franchise ever. — Scam Allardyce (@Nigerianscamsss) April 14, 2021

You cannot seriously get mad at Fast and Furious for being stupid as hell and rocking it if you're repping this series of films pic.twitter.com/gogJXedpLR — Michael (@The_Westbeasty) April 14, 2021

Fast and furious already makes no sense so they add John Cena, love it. — Scam Allardyce (@Nigerianscamsss) April 14, 2021

Fast and Furious 9 looks great #fastandfurious9 pic.twitter.com/I2pZt7036k — Everyday I wake up (@TheFknLizrdKin2) April 14, 2021

Advertisement

Fast and Furious franchise started out as Vin Diesel stealing dvd players movie to sending two black men into space movie. pic.twitter.com/WAvDsPkS2x — 🦇 (@JakaAdy) April 14, 2021

"Monsoon, I think this F9 movie trailer is broken."

"What on earth are you talking about?"

"They say John Cena's in this, but all I see is Vin Diesel pointing a gun at another gun hovering in the air by itself."

"You don't have a clue!" pic.twitter.com/OpGzZBLUJT — WWF Prime Time Today (@WWFPrimeTimeNow) April 14, 2021

when u watch #f9 trailer and vin diesel is on a spaceship pic.twitter.com/0kfHWvkwAm — mp (@mrpn1999) April 14, 2021

This is getting out of hand- pic.twitter.com/zCP1x4DWQL — .nator. (@72Tominator) April 14, 2021

Advertisement

Universal: How crazy will this movie be?



F&F Producers: pic.twitter.com/OiQbK7tTW1 — John 🍿 (@johnruns45) April 14, 2021

Me watching the F9 trailer pic.twitter.com/uHV5ZgRTKu — Ryan Bradford (@theryanbradford) April 14, 2021

They done made Vin Diesel and John Cena brothers pic.twitter.com/p7QoEkrDYx — Patrick Simpson (@_PatrickSimpson) April 14, 2021

Advertisement

Fast and furious is actually going to space pic.twitter.com/OL1cqd1bCA — johnny t (@brunosxn) April 14, 2021

Tell me I didn't see Ludacris and Tyrese go to space firing off a jet in the latest Fast and Furious clip........ pic.twitter.com/lRhoBz28Gx — Anthony Stan Account 🔥🔥 (@Tatteshwar2) April 14, 2021

Humor aside, the trailer of Fast and Furious 9 has further amped up the excitement preceding the film, which promises to be an absolute thrill ride from the word go.

With the 25 June looming large, the hype surrounding the film just got a lot more real.