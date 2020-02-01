John Cena's character in Fast & Furious 9 revealed as official trailer drops

John Cena's character is an unexpected one (Pic source: NewsBreak/Fast 9)

John Cena may be prepping for a match at WrestleMania 36, but in the meantime, he's busy amping up his resume in Hollywood. The 16-time WWE World Champion was cast in Fast and Furious 9, but it was unknown what his role would be. It's now been revealed that John Cena is actually playing Dominic Toretto's (Vin Diesel) younger brother.

During an interview, Cena did say that the latest installment would be an adrenaline shot for the franchise. He said:

"Like I said, it’s already a globally-appreciated franchise and I think Fast 9 will be a wonderful adrenaline shot for the franchise."

Will John Cena be at WrestleMania 36?

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Cena did say that he will be there at the event, but it's unclear in what capacity. He did say that it's up to Vince McMahon at the end of the day.

"I've expressed that I'm off [to WrestleMania]. But I've also expressed that I live in Tampa. I will for sure be at the event and I have great trust in the process and I have great faith in Vince McMahon not only as a boss, but as so much more than that. As a friend, as a mentor.

Considering that WrestleMania 36 is in April and Fast & Furious 9 opens on May 22, it would certainly benefit Cena to be involved at The Showcase of the Immortals in some capacity. The event is a little over two months away, so it'll be interesting to see what ends up happening.