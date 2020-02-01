John Cena provides update on his WWE WrestleMania 36 plans

John Cena has headlined WrestleMania five times

John Cena has reiterated that he will be in attendance at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida on April 5, even though he is currently without a WWE storyline or an opponent for the event.

The 16-time World Champion, who has not competed in a WWE match since January 2019, has repeatedly stated in media interviews in recent months that he plans to wrestle again in the future, but it is unclear when his in-ring return will take place.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, the five-time WrestleMania main-eventer said it would be a “gift” if he performed in a match at this year’s show, especially as he “knows those WrestleMania spots are few and far between”.

He confirmed once again that he will be at Raymond James Stadium for WWE’s biggest show of the year, but the final decision on his role at the event will ultimately be down to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

"I've expressed that I'm off [to WrestleMania]. But I've also expressed that I live in Tampa. I will for sure be at the event and I have great trust in the process and I have great faith in Vince McMahon not only as a boss, but as so much more than that. As a friend, as a mentor.

"If he were to tell me that he needs me, I would absolutely be active in whatever capacity, whether it would be like last year in New York rapping my way to the ring or the year before being a fan in the stands. There is no job too small."

John Cena’s last WrestleMania appearance

In 2019, many people expected John Cena to face Kurt Angle in the Olympic Gold medallist’s retirement match at WrestleMania 35.

As it turned out, Angle went on to lose in a one-on-one match against long-term rival Baron Corbin, while Cena returned as “The Doctor of Thuganomics” and took part in a rap battle with Elias.

