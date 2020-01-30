John Cena reveals his new look in the upcoming Fast and Furious 9

John Cena certainly looking 'beefy' for this movie (Pic Source: WWE)

As many know by now, John Cena is pretty much entrenched in the world of Hollywood following in the footsteps of The Rock and Batista. He was most recently seen in Dolittle and has a role in the upcoming Fast and Furious 9. Now, official first look of the cast have been released on Instagram, including a look of Cena's character.

While it's still unclear which character Cena is playing, this official 'first look' certainly hints at something dark. Recently, Cena spoke to Collider and hinted that the film will be an adrenaline shot in the arm for the franchise. He said:

"Like I said, it’s already a globally-appreciated franchise and I think Fast 9 will be a wonderful adrenaline shot for the franchise."

Also Read: 10 Best Movies featuring WWE Superstars

With regards to splitting his time between WWE and Hollywood, Cena said that it's a demanding profession that requires one's full attention. He said:

"I tried to split them before in 2004, ‘05, ‘06 when I did all those movies for WWE. The movie thing failed because my heart wasn’t in that. Now my heart is in this. I have to enjoy this and not long to be someplace else, not have that fear of missing out. As much as most of the people who tell me that I suck at the top of their lungs are like, “Man, you got to come back.” I’m invested in this and I really am enjoying the ride."

While Cena could be involved at WrestleMania 36 in some way, it seems that Hollywood will be taking up most of his time in 2020.