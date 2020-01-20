10 Best Movies featuring WWE Superstars

Published Jan 20, 2020

Some of the films were nominated for Oscars (Pic Source: IMDB)

In the world of mainstream entertainment, WWE Superstars have always been showing up in some shape or form. Surprisingly, though, this phenomenon has been happening longer than some have realized.

It's true - The Rock is the biggest movie star on the planet and essentially paved the way for the rest of his brethren. Wrestlers like CM Punk, John Cena and Batista have all made successful forays into the film world. Hulk Hogan tried back in the 1980s and 90s but never made it past family fare.

These days, film reviews are aggrigated by sites like Rotten Tomatoes (who's ratings we're basing this list on) as most movie fans gravitate towards them to check on the reviews for their favorite film. It's not a perfect system, but it's always fun to see where our favorite movies fall on the scale.

And, with that being saidere are the 10 best films with WWE Superstars, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

#10 Hulk Hogan in Rocky III - 64% (1982)

Hogan's real film debut (Pic Source: IMDB)

This was technically Hogan's film debut, where he played a short but memorable role in Rocky 3. The film was the third in the Rocky series (um... obviously) and, at the time, was a huge departure. Gone were the grime and grit of the previous films and replaced with a glossy shine.

This actually works, as Rocky Balboa is the World Champion and, with that, comes money, fame, and power. He is over with the crowds and engages in inter-promotional matches with pro wrestlers like Thunderlips (Hulk Hogan).

This proves to be his downfall as Clubber Lang (Mr. T) destroys him in the ring and takes his title. Balboa has to recover his title and train with an old foe to do it. It's a great action/sports movie.

In reality, the movie was important as it was this film that actually showcased him to the mainstream. Vince McMahon Sr. actually fired him for taking the role, but in a sense, this set the stage for Vince's son to set the stage for WrestleMania in 1985. If anything, the role helped Hogan to increase his ever-growing stardom.

