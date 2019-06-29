Chris Jericho is probably a WWE Living Legend in his own right. He has achieved several thing in his career which started at the age of 19. Hailing from Canada, he trained at the Hart Brothers School of Wrestling. Chris Jericho wrestled across the world in Canada, USA, Mexico and Japan.









ECW and WCW





In 1995-1996, Chris Jericho had a stint with ECW and then moved to WCW. He was a 4 time WCW crusierweight champion and a 1 time WCW World Television Champion. While he excelled in WCW, he was unhappy with his time with the company which led him to sign with WWE. Chris Jericho in WWE saw him achieve great heights in his professional wrestling career.





Chris Jericho WWE

















Chris Jericho WWE Career is storied with multiple championship wins, creating milestones along the way and being an inventive figure who has striven to make changes to his character at any chance possible. In recent times, Chris Jericho has been making waves at several promotions outside the WWE, including NJPW, ALL IN and even creating his pro-wrestling event called Jericho Cruise.





Chris Jericho Podcast





In 2013, Jericho began hosting his own podcast, talk is Jericho. Episodes typically embody a loosely written monologue before a interview, generally with a matman, rock musician or paranormal skilled. The show originally appeared on PodcastOne, before moving to the WestwoodOne network in 2018. Notable guests on the show include Bruce Dickinson from Iron Maiden, Lemmy from Motörhead, Paul Stanley from KISS, Zak Bagans from Ghost Adventures, pornographic actress Asa Akira and many former and current WWE employees.





In 2015, Jericho hosted his own video podcast on the WWE Network, Live with John Cena as his 1st guest, followed by Stephanie McMahon as his guest later that very same month.





Chris Jericho Individual Accomplishments

9 Time WWE Intercontinental Champion Ninth Triple Crown Champion Fourth Grand Slam Champion Winner of 3 Slammy Awards Current NJPW IWGP Intercontinental Champion





Chris Jericho WWE Championship Wins













World Wrestling Federation/Entertainment/WWE Undisputed WWF Championship (1 time) World Heavyweight Championship (3 times) WCW/World Championship (2 times) WWF Hardcore Championship (1 time) WWF European Championship (1 time) WWE United States Championship (2 times) WWF/WWE Intercontinental Championship (9 times) WWE Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Edge (1) and Big Show (1) WWF/World Tag Team Championship[d] (5 times) – with Chris Benoit (1), The Rock (1), Christian (1), Edge (1) and Big Show (1)

Chris Jericho AEW





On January 8, 2019, Chris Jericho made a surprise appearance at a media event organized by All Elite Wrestling (AEW) promotion, where he announced his fidelity with the company. Soon after the appearance, Jericho was filmed signing a full-time performers three-year contract with AEW and shaking hands with the company's President Tony Khan. Jericho is scheduled to make his AEW debut at Double or Nothing against Kenny Omega. AEW is considered as potential threat to WWE with its hit event of double or nothing it is coming with its second event AEW Fyter Fest on 29 June, 2019. At AEW All Out, Chris Jericho defeated Adam 'Hangman' Page to become the inaugural AEW World Champion.

















People also ask





Why is Chris Jericho's nickname y2j?

Jericho entered the arena and proclaimed "Raw is Jericho" and that he had "come to save the World Wrestling Federation", referring to himself as "Y2J"





How much is Chris Jericho worth?

Chris Jericho is a Canadian-American professional wrestler and musician who has a net worth of $18 million dollars.





How old is Chris Jericho?

48 years (9 November 1970)





Why did Chris Jericho leave WWE in 2005?

As for Jericho, he has left the WWE not once, but twice to focus on his music career with his band Fozzy. The first time, he left after a match with John Cena in 2005.





Who is Chris Jericho's father?

Ted Irvine





What is Chris Jericho's real name?

Christopher Keith Irvine





Where is Chris Jericho from?

Manhasset, New York, United States