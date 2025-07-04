Real reason Chris Jericho hasn't yet left AEW for WWE revealed by wrestling veteran

A wrestling veteran has spilled the beans on why Chris Jericho has not left AEW for WWE, and it’s not something that will surprise the fans. Things will get interesting in the coming days and months.

Ad

The future of Chris Jericho has been the talk of the town ever since it was revealed that his contract with AEW would end later this year. Since then, many rumors have circulated, suggesting that he might move to WWE to end his glittering career.

While speaking on his K100 podcast, wrestling veteran Konnan revealed that the reason Chris Jericho has not yet left All Elite Wrestling has to do with money. He said:

Ad

Trending

“And the other thing is, you can say, oh, AEW, bro, it isn't as good as the WWE, but he is getting paid. Believe that.” [1:16 - 1:25]

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

Ad

Chris Jericho reveals Triple H did not like him at first

Before Chris Jericho made his name in WWE, he was part of WCW. He moved to the Stamford-based promotion in 1999 and went on to have a great career.

He recently revealed that Triple H wasn't particularly fond of him because of his WCW ties and said he was not friendly with him at first. In an interview with Inside The Ropes, the AEW star said:

Ad

“Triple H and I didn't get along back at that point in time, there was a lot of animosity for real because I had the audacity to come to WWE and people didn't like it. They didn't want WCW guys coming to WWE 'cause they thought we were inferior.”

The two have since moved on and even had great feuds during their time in WWE. It will be interesting to see if Triple H is interested in bringing back the AEW star for a final run.

Ad

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!