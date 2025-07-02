Triple H to bring back beloved AEW star to WWE for retirement match at WrestleMania 42? Analyzing the possibility

Triple H has done wonders in WWE ever since he took over the creative reins following the departure of Vince McMahon. The CCO's decisions have garnered the company a lot of attention.

A part of that has to do with his ability to bring back former WWE stars to the company. The likes of CM Punk and Cody Rhodes come to mind. The two stars were once part of AEW, and since their return, they have been booked great.

A few days ago, it was reported that Chris Jericho’s contract with AEW was expiring at the end of this year. That report was reaffirmed earlier today, and it noted that WWE is interested in making an offer to the AEW star.

The WWE Hall of Famer could use this as the perfect opportunity to bring back Chris Jericho to WWE and give him a retirement match at WrestleMania 42. That could then lead to his induction into the Hall of Fame, something his career so richly deserves.

Chris Jericho reveals how he did not get along with Triple H

Triple H has been with WWE since 1995, and that underscores his loyalty to the company. So, it would have been obvious how protective he would have been of his company during their rivalry with WCW.

Chris Jericho moved to WWE from WCW in 2000 and revealed how the former member of DX was not particularly fond of him. Speaking to Inside The Ropes, the AEW star said:

“Triple H and I didn't get along back at that point in time, there was a lot of animosity for real because I had the audacity to come to WWE and people didn't like it. They didn't want WCW guys coming to WWE 'cause they thought we were inferior.”

Since then, the two stars have put their past behind them, and it will be interesting to see if Triple H will be looking to sign up the AEW star once his contract ends.

