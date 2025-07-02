Massive contract update on Chris Jericho amid continued AEW absence - Reports

More information regarding Chris Jericho's AEW contract has just surfaced following a new report. This comes amid his absence from the company for almost three months as of today.

The Learning Tree has not been seen since Dynasty, where he dropped his ROH World Championship to Bandido. On-screen, he was livid following his loss and took it out on his "branches". His absence was necessary for him to recuperate, and he urged Big Bill and Bryan Keith to make big changes to themselves while he was gone.

Raj Giri reported a few days ago that Chris Jericho's contract with AEW was set to expire by the end of the year. BodySlam.net has followed up on the situation and confirmed that this was indeed the case. It was also reported that several other talents on the roster, like Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Renee Paquette, were also on expiring deals, but like Jericho, no other information was provided.

The report also confirmed that Private Party and Danhausen are among those who will imminently become free agents. They mentioned how WWE has shown interest in the three and may make a move once their contracts expire.

Chris Jericho could return to AEW soon

The former WWE icon's absence from the Tony Khan-led company was due to his band Fozzy going on a tour. This has now come to an end, and it could lead to his return to the promotion.

Dave Meltzer confirmed this on a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He mentioned how Jericho was now just waiting for booking plans for his return to come his way. There have yet to be any further updates on the situation.

There is no telling what happens to Chris Jericho in the coming months, as he could be on his final run with AEW should there no longer be negotiations in re-signing him after his current deal. This could lead to Jericho heading elsewhere, with a return to WWE now being possible.

