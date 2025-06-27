Huge update on WWE legend's contract with AEW amid extended absence - Reports

A WWE legend has been absent from AEW for a while. New details have come to light regarding his contract status with the company.

Chris Jericho is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He has had a legendary career spanning several decades and has competed for some of the biggest promotions in the world, such as WWE, NJPW, and AEW. Even in the Jacksonville-based promotion, he made history by becoming the inaugural World Champion. Jericho has been a regular feature on TV for the past couple of years. However, he has not been seen on TV ever since he walked out of Dynamite after losing the ROH World Title to Bandido at Dynasty 2025.

Recently, Raj Giri took to X to ask fans to guess which AEW star's contract was up by the end of the year. Moments later, he responded to his own question, saying that it was Chris Jericho's.

"It's Chris Jericho, very late in the year." Raj Giri wrote.

Disco Inferno revealed that Triple H didn't get along with Chris Jericho for one major reason

During the 1980s and 1990s, the pro wrestling industry was very different from how it is today. Several of the top stars in the world were big, muscular men like Hulk Hogan and Bruno Sammartino. However, the landscape of professional wrestling changed when guys like Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and Chris Jericho arrived on the scene, as they proved that smaller guys could be main-event stars as well. But this caused some issues between Triple H and Jericho.

Speaking on his K100 podcast, Disco Inferno was asked why The Game didn't initially get along with Jericho. The WCW veteran responded that they had a difference of opinion on smaller guys vs. bigger guys in the business.

"I think one of the things that Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and The Kliq—one of the things that defined their mindset back then, and maybe they've evolved, but they were down on undersized guys collectively. They didn't think that those smaller characters were money or should be integrated with the bigger guys," Inferno said. (From 04:22 to 04:58)

It will be interesting to see whether Chris Jericho will renew his contract with AEW.

