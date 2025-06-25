Triple H didn't get along with multi-time WWE World Champion, says Disco Inferno, for one major reason

Triple H's position in WWE has changed drastically in recent years, but there was a time The Game was an in-ring performer and allegedly had issues with a major name. Disco Inferno recently revealed why The Game initially had problems with Chris Jericho.

A few decades ago, the wrestling landscape was different, as there was a stereotypical image of a main event star in every promotion. However, it changed when superstars like Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho, Eddie Guerrero, and more surfaced and changed the landscape.

On K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, the WCW veteran was asked why Triple H initially didn't get along with multi-time world champion Chris Jericho in the Stamford-based promotion. Inferno, who was friends with both stars, said that the major reason was the wrestlers' mindset when it came to physically less imposing superstars compared to the traditional big guys in the business.

Trending

"I think one of the things that Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and The Kliq—one of the things that defined their mindset back then, and maybe they've evolved, but they were down on undersized guys collectively. They didn't think that those smaller characters were money or should be integrated with the bigger guys," Inferno said. (From 04:22 to 04:58)

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Major name confirmed he had heat with Triple H when he joined WWE

Some ex-WCW wrestlers seemingly had a hard time in their initial days when they joined the Stamford-based promotion. However, many stars cemented their spots on the roster names under Vince McMahon's creative leadership following their exit from World Championship Wrestling.

In an interview on Inside The Ropes, former WWE Champion Chris Jericho revealed he had real-life animosity with Triple H when he joined the company in 1999. One of the reasons was the way talent from WCW was perceived when they joined the Stamford-based promotion.

"Triple H and I didn't get along back at that point in time, there was a lot of animosity for real because I had the audacity to come to WWE and people didn't like it. They didn't want WCW guys coming to WWE 'cause they thought we were inferior," Jericho said.

Luckily, times have changed, and both stars have moved on from their past issues.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!