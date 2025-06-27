Major update on former WWE Champion's return amid AEW absence - Reports

A major update regarding a WWE veteran's AEW status has recently emerged. Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho hasn't been seen on the promotion's TV for over two months. He was the reigning ROH World Champion from October 2024 to April 2025. During his entertaining reign, the Learning Tree was involved in an interesting feud with Bandido.

At Dynasty, Bandido won the ROH World Title from Jericho. In his last appearance on TV, he lashed out at Bryan Keith and Big Bill for not winning the World Tag Team Championship against the Hurt Syndicate. The former world champion was then reportedly set to take a hiatus due to his Fozzy Tour.

A recent report from Wrestling Observer Radio claimed that the former WWE Champion's tour is over and that he might be on the verge of his comeback. He is apparently waiting for Tony Khan to give him the green signal.

AEW star Chris Jericho could fit in a major role, claims veteran

The former world champion was one of the top stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion during the initial years. However, as years went by, Jericho's popularity started diminishing as new and promising stars climbed up the ranks. Fans didn't like the idea of Chris Jericho overshadowing the talented stars and have criticized his strong booking from time to time.

While speaking on the Wrestling Time Machine, veteran Bill Apter claimed that he would like to see Jericho on the commentary table rather than inside the squared circle.

"I would like to see Chris Jericho in the broadcast booth. I think he's so entertaining; he's so good. Periodically he's on the AEW broadcast team; he is perfect as a broadcaster. He would be tremendous as a WWE broadcaster," he said.

It remains to be seen when Le Champion will return to the promotion.

