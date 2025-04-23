Chris Jericho's WWE return in a new role pitched by wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Chris Jericho has been wrestling for 35 years, but he continues to remain relevant and a hot topic of discussion among fans. With rumors running rampant about Jericho's wrestling future, various ideas are being pitched for a potential WWE return. A wrestling legend has just suggested a new full-time role for The Lionheart.

Ad

The Demo God is arguably one of the greatest pro wrestlers ever. Jericho has led what will end up being a Hall of Fame career with historic stints in multiple promotions, including WWE, WCW, and now AEW. The veteran has held a few other roles in his career, but many agree that Jericho has excelled at the commentary desk over the years. Now with rumors of retirement and a WWE return increasing, Jericho could be thinking of the next chapter in his career.

Ad

Trending

The Learning Tree has received strong praise for his commentary stint on Rampage in the past. The inaugural AEW World Champion would be a great addition to the WWE broadcast crew, according to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter. Speaking to co-hosts Teddy Long and Mac Davis on The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter labeled Jericho a perfect broadcaster.

"I would like to see Chris Jericho in the broadcast booth. I think he's so entertaining; he's so good. Periodically he's on the AEW broadcast team; he is perfect as a broadcaster. He would be tremendous as a WWE broadcaster," Bill Apter said. [From 3:10 to 3:30]

Ad

Ad

Chris Jericho announces new Fozzy song

Chris Jericho is currently on hiatus from AEW and ROH. Fozzy is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and the band recently released its new song, Fall In Line. The AEW star recently took to Instagram to announce that the new track was available on all streaming platforms.

"They Want Me To Act Like Them... But I WON’T FALL IN LINE!! The wait is over…#FallInLine is available on ALL streaming platforms, and playing on rock radio & @siriusxmoctane nationwide! And the next leg of the 25th Anniversary Tour starts TONIGHT in Springfield, MO, at @theriffsgf! JOIN US! Fozzyrock.com for ticket & VIP info! @fozzyrock," he wrote.

Ad

Jericho was scheduled to return to Dynamite for a new storyline during the tour, but plans changed, and now it remains to be seen when he will be back full-time. The veteran reportedly felt like it was time to take a break.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More