Real reason Chris Jericho may not have retired yet from wrestling revealed by former WWE star (Exclusive)

Chris Jericho's history with WWE, WCW, AEW, and other top promotions will be studied by analysts and up-and-coming wrestlers for decades. The Canadian grappler will soon enter his 35th year as an in-ring talent, and despite calls to retire, Jericho remains relevant and defiant. Former world champion EC3 has now chimed in with a potential explanation on Jericho continuing his career.

The Learning Tree is widely praised for how he's been able to reinvent himself over the years, long before his massive WWE debut in August 1999. Jericho has changed his looks numerous times, portraying gimmicks such as Lionheart, Y2J, The Painmaker, Le Champion, and The Best In The World (At What He Does).

After dropping the ROH World Championship at Dynasty, the inaugural AEW World Champion is currently on hiatus amid rumors of his future. EC3 previously pitched post-retirement roles for The Demo God while speaking with Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws.

The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion acknowledged how some wrestlers do stay active just to remain disciplined, as some feel like retirement would bring less of a desire to keep strict workout schedules. EC3 was asked if this would be a possibility for Jericho, and the former WWE 24/7 Champion also touched on certain criticisms wrestlers often hear.

"I think (...) yeah. That's definitely a possibility, with the schedule, it's not like he's on the road four days per week anymore, right? It's kind of one TV day, back home. I could totally, actually see that. When I'm regimented and dialed in, traveling with all my meals in little plastic bags, eating them, and looking like a psychopath. You know, [some say], 'If you ever stop wrestling, you're gonna get so fat, you're just gonna give it all up!' I'm like, 'Well, maybe (...) would I?' Like, I'm too damn narcissistic to," EC3 said. [From 5:27 to 6:02]

Ethan Carter III continued:

"But maybe I would lay off the gas a little bit (...) the gas in your car, OK guys? Not that gas, but also (...) it's such a big part of my life, I can't even start my day until I get it done, that I don't even know if I would, but I can see that, definitely, you know (...) without that crazy schedule keeping him in line, and structure's important. So, yeah (...) that makes sense. If it was a four-day-a-week schedule, I don't think it would be the same, but if it's one day a week, you know (...) I gotta stay TV ready and this keeps me doing that, plus it pays a bunch of money." [From 6:03 to 6:37]

The WWE legend's reign as inaugural AEW World Champion went 182 days, and he held the FTW Championship for 126 days. Y2J's first run with the ROH World Championship lasted 80 days, and the recent loss to Bandido ended his second reign at 165 days.

AEW announces Grand Slam: Mexico with former WWE star Mistico

All Elite Wrestling will hold its first-ever event in Mexico on Wednesday, June 18. The special Grand Slam: Mexico Dynamite episode will be held at the legendary Arena Mexico in Mexico City.

AEW is partnering with CMLL for its sixth Grand Slam event. Stars advertised include the luchadors of CMLL, such as Mistico (fka Sin Cara in WWE), Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Hologram, Komander, and others. The show will air on TBS, Max, and Fox Sports Mexico.

Grand Slam: Mexico will be held two weeks after Fyer Fest. Tickets go on sale Saturday, April 26, at 10 AM via Ticketmaster and AEWtix.com.

