Former WCW champion urges Chris Jericho to finally retire after his recent comments go viral - "When are these guys done?" (Exclusive)

Chris Jericho is approaching his 35th year as a pro wrestler. The veteran grappler is currently on hiatus from AEW and ROH amid concerns about his in-ring future. A familiar face from WCW recently opened up about the status of Jericho and other legends. He seemed a bit surprised after looking up Y2J. The name in question is Vince Russo.

The Demo God is widely regarded as one of the greatest all-around pro wrestlers of all time. Jericho has made his name in ECW, NJPW, WWE, WCW, and now AEW. While labeled a master at reinventing himself and staying relevant, he has lately been showered with "please retire!" chants.

He is currently on hiatus for a tour with Fozzy, and the rumors of a potential WWE return have increased. Vince Russo wants to see another major happening for the Canadian star.

Jericho and others from his generation should retire and enjoy their money, according to the former Vic Venom. On The Wrestling Outlaws from Sportskeeda, Russo discussed the Y2J situation with co-hosts EC3 and Dr. Chris Featherstone. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion seemed a bit surprised after looking up Jericho's age.

"I just looked up Chris Jericho. Chris Jericho is 54 years old. Bro, when are these guys done? [laughs] I mean (...) come on, man. Just (...) I love Chris Jericho to death, but when are these guys done? These guys have worked so hard for so many years, and they've accumulated a lot of money. At what point are they going to enjoy their money? At what point? I don't understand it (...) you've done it all, you've made a hell of a lot of money. Be happy that you're coming out of this without a terminal injury, or concussions, and all that stuff, man. Enjoy the rest of your life. I don't understand it," Vince Russo said. [From 2:09 to 3:03]

Jericho began training at age 19 and has wrestled almost 3,000 matches since then. After competing for 34 years and six months, the veteran star has had almost 50 championship reigns in a dozen promotions around the world.

Chris Jericho still advertised for ROH pay-per-view

Ring of Honor's next special event will be its 18th Supercard of Honor. The HonorClub show is set for Friday, May 2, at the Adrian Phillips Theater at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ.

Chris Jericho recently dropped the ROH World Championship to Bandido and is expected to be on hiatus from ROH and AEW. It's interesting to note that The Learning Tree has not been removed from Supercard of Honor promotional material, new or original. AEW, ROH, and the venue all have Jericho scheduled to appear on the show.

Supercard of Honor will feature a tournament final to crown the inaugural ROH Women's Pure Champion. Others advertised include Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Athena, Komander, and Lee Moriarty.

