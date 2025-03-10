"Jericho needs to be suspended," "God Jericho needs to retire" - Fans react to former AEW World Champion's shocking actions at Revolution 2025

The AEW fanbase is enraged at Chris Jericho once again. The veteran star was set to defend the ROH World Championship at the sixth annual Revolution pay-per-view, but his offensive actions created immense controversy throughout the wrestling world. There are now calls for Tony Khan to announce Jericho's suspension, or even end his career.

Ad

The Learning Tree recently renewed his rivalry with Bandido and was set to defend the ROH World Championship against Bandido's younger brother, Gravity, on Sunday's AEW Revolution Zero Hour pre-show. The match never happened as Jericho assaulted Gravity with his baseball bat as the mother and sister of the masked star watched from the crowd. Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith then triple-teamed the challenger until Bandido unsuccessfully made the save.

Ad

Trending

The Redwood held Bandido down, while kids in the crowd cried, and The Bad Apple held Gravity down, so Jericho could rip his mask off, then continue assaulting both men. The mother and sister of the fan-favorite grapplers hit the ring to assist, but Jericho taunted them with the mask and booted Bandido's face. Fans chanted "A**hole!" and heavily booed The Learning Tree. The heels left with the mask in hand as Bandido recovered and covered Gravity's face with a towel.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

The emotional reactions from fans inside the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night were also felt on social media. Many fans were appalled by Jericho's actions, with actual calls for Tony Khan to suspend The Learning Tree. Another common theme was pure disdain for Jericho, with calls for the veteran to retire. Fans hurled personal insults at The Demo God, labeling him an embarrassment.

You can see a few of those reactions below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Nooooo you don't do that to a luchador," one fan wrote.

"Jericho needs to be suspended and stripped of ROH World Championship and both Big Bill and Byran Keith need to be suspended indefinitely," wrote another fan.

Chris Jericho taunts Gravity and Bandido after AEW Revolution

Chris Jericho took to Instagram after AEW Revolution to continue disrespecting Gravity and Bandido, as well as their family members. He shared footage of the controversial segment and captioned it with another disrespectful message.

Ad

"Sorry @gravity_luchador & @bandidowrestler for making your Mother cry..... @aew," Chris Jericho wrote.

Jericho previously retained the ROH World Championship over Bandido in his first reign, on the September 28, 2022 Dynamite. He then retained over the masked star in his current reign on the February 19, 2025 Collision episode.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback