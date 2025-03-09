Create
  • Sports News
  • AEW
  • AEW Revolution
  AEW Revolution 2025 Results, live recap, grades: Jon Moxley vs. Cope, Hollywood Ending, Multiple title matches

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMar 09, 2025 12:30 GMT

Check out the results for AEW Revolution 2025 right here.

12:30 (GMT)9 MAR 2025

AEW Revolution 2025 is just around the corner, and the card is a stacked one. There are 13 matches in total, 4 on the Zero Hour and 9 on the main show. Below are the announced matches:

Zero Hour

Daniel Garcia and The Undisputed Kingdom vs. Shane Taylor Promotions
Lee Johnson and Blake Christian vs. Komander and Hologram
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Gravity - ROH World Championship Match
Big Boom AJ, Mark Briscoe and Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV and MxM Collection

Main show

The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Outrunners - AEW World Tag Team Championship Match
Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Brody King - AEW Continental Championship Match
Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Momo Watanabe - AEW TBS Championship Match
Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher - Steel Cage Match
Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet - No. 1 Contender's Match for the AEW World Title
Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah - "The Hollywood Ending" Falls Count Anywhere Match for the AEW Women's World Title
Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega - AEW International Championship Match
MJF vs. Hangman Page
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope - AEW World Championship Match

