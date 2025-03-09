AEW Revolution 2025 Results, live recap, grades: Jon Moxley vs. Cope, Hollywood Ending, Multiple title matches

AEW Revolution 2025 is just around the corner, and the card is a stacked one. There are 13 matches in total, 4 on the Zero Hour and 9 on the main show. Below are the announced matches: Zero Hour Daniel Garcia and The Undisputed Kingdom vs. Shane Taylor Promotions Lee Johnson and Blake Christian vs. Komander and Hologram Chris Jericho (c) vs. Gravity - ROH World Championship Match Big Boom AJ, Mark Briscoe and Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV and MxM Collection Main show The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Outrunners - AEW World Tag Team Championship Match Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Brody King - AEW Continental Championship Match Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Momo Watanabe - AEW TBS Championship Match Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher - Steel Cage Match Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet - No. 1 Contender's Match for the AEW World Title Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah - "The Hollywood Ending" Falls Count Anywhere Match for the AEW Women's World Title Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega - AEW International Championship Match MJF vs. Hangman Page Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope - AEW World Championship Match
