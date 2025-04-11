No "time frame" for former WWE Champion's return after he walks out of AEW - Reports

AEW Dynasty could have been a big night for The Learning Tree, but now, future plans for Chris Jericho have changed in a major way. The inaugural AEW World Champion walked out on Dynamite after an explosive outburst, with no clear word on his future. Now sources are revealing what changed and what may be in store.

The Learning Tree himself received more "please retire!" chants while losing the ROH World Championship to Bandido in a Mask vs. Title match at Dynasty. Big Bill and Bryan Keith failed to dethrone The Hurt Syndicate. Jericho then ranted during Dynamite's TV Time, eventually bringing The Redwood and The Bad Apple to the ring to reprimand them. Jericho ended up smashing the TV with his bat, expressed disappointment, then declared it's best if he leaves for a while. The former WWE Champion stormed out to an SUV, stopping to smash a catering pallet with the bat.

Tony Khan put the World Championship on The Learning Tree because he seemingly needed help with an ROH TV deal, according to a previous leak from backstage, but now it appears a deal is not happening any time soon. This is interesting as it relates to Sunday's title change because the Wrestling Observer now reports that Jericho is taking time off.

Jericho is going on hiatus from AEW, but that was not the original plan. Fozzy's 25th Anniversary Tour runs from Thursday, April 17 - Monday, May 12. There are no Wednesday dates, except for April 30, because the original plan was for Jericho to move onto a Dynamite storyline after a featured Collision and ROH run with Dynamite appearances. Jericho nixed the plan himself, or at least delayed it.

Sources report that Jericho is taking time off because he felt like it's time for a break. When the Fozzy tour was booked, the idea was that Jericho would only work Dynamite. However, the 54-year-old feels like now is the right time for a break. There is no time-frame known for Jericho's return to the AEW storylines, or one that likely will be talked about until they are ready for his next "surprise" return.

Jericho feuded with Hook and The Opps in 2024 before his most recent storyline with the ROH World Championship began. The rivalry included a 126-day reign with the FTW Championship for Jericho.

Updated AEW Collision lineup

All Elite Wrestling is headed to the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA on Saturday for a live Collision episode. Below is the updated lineup:

FTR will speak on attacking Cope The Owen Hart Cup: Athena vs. Harley Cameron The Owen Hart Cup: Billie Starkz vs. Jamie Hayter The Owen Hart Cup: Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita Anthony Bowens vs. Blake Christian

The winner of Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita will face Will Ospreay in the semi-finals of The Owen Cup, likely on the April 16 Dynamite with Adam Page vs. the Wild Card entrant. Kris Statlander will face the winner of Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz in the second round, while the semi-finals will also feature the winner of Athena vs. Harley Cameron against Mercedes Moné.

