Chris Jericho could take up a new role in wrestling after in-ring retirement, says ex-WWE star (Exclusive)

The potential WWE return of Chris Jericho would be a blockbuster event for the wrestling world, but the veteran star seems loyal to Tony Khan and AEW, at least for the time being. After more than three decades as a pro wrestler, Jericho is facing another interesting point in his career, but another veteran has just pitched further roles for retirement.

Ad

Le Champion is approaching his 35th year as a full-time pro wrestler. Jericho made history in top promotions around the world, including WCW and WWE, then became Tony Khan's inaugural AEW World Champion and a face of the young company. The 54-year-old has received more "please retire!" chants and retirement talk as of late, and the WWE comeback rumors have increased now that he's on hiatus from the ring due to Fozzy's 25th Anniversary tour.

Ad

Trending

Jericho is rumored to make some sort of decision on his future while away from the AEW storylines this month. Vince Russo previously seemed shocked at a Jericho stat on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws. Continuing the discussion, Dr. Chris Featherstone asked EC3 about Y2J and his future. The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion made the case for Jericho giving back to the business in a non-wrestling role after his in-ring retirement.

Ad

"When do you [find] these things to do outside of what you know, wrestling, which he's done so well for so long. You look at a guy like Chris, and it's like, 'Well, what else can you do?' He's already done that, too. Like, 'I'm in a band, we make music that goes places, and I've written books, and I have my own cruise line.' It's not that he's lacking for anything else to do or to put his talents in," EC3 said. [From 4:00 to 4:29]

Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Ethan Carter III continued:

"So, I don't know when would be when, but I know that whatever he does within it, like... the evolutions he's made, the character developments, he's got a great mind, and he could be an asset still in this business, even if he doesn't want to take flat-back bumps and Moonsaults. Man, 54, doing a Moonsault... Whoa! It's crazy!" [From 4:30 to 4:53]

Ad

Ad

Jericho was set for a big Dynamite storyline after losing the ROH World Championship, but plans were nixed following another major decision revealed by sources. There is currently no timeframe for when the former WWE Champion will return.

AEW Dynamite special to air tonight with several former WWE stars defending their respective titles

All Elite Wrestling will be at MGM Music Hall from Fenway Park in Boston tonight for the inaugural Spring BreakThru edition of Dynamite.

Ad

Former WWE stars Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate will defend their World Tag Team Title against Gates of Agony. Additionally, The Death Riders will defend the World Trios Championship tonight. Below is the updated lineup:

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Women's Semi-final: Mercedes Moné vs. Athena Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Men's Quarter-final: Adam Page vs. Wild Card entrant Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Men's Semi-final: Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. Gates of Agony World Trios Championship: The Death Riders (c) vs. The Opps

Ad

Expand Tweet

AEW will return to Fenway on Thursday for a live airing of the first-ever Spring BreakThru Collision, airing at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and Max. Matches for both of the Owen Hart Foundation tournaments will continue on Collision, where The Paragon vs. FTR is expected.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More