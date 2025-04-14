Death Riders member breaks silence after Jon Moxley officially replaces ex-WWE star as champion

A member of the Death Riders has opened up about AEW World Champion Jon Moxley replacing a former WWE star. Moxley is set to compete in a match on Wednesday's Dynamite.
Jon Moxley has officially replaced ex-WWE star PAC (fka Neville) in the AEW World Trios Title match on Dynamite. During his match against Swerve Strickland last Wednesday, PAC suffered a legitimate injury and would be off TV for some time.
On last week's Dynamite, Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata challenged Death Riders for the AEW World Trios Title. PAC had to be pulled from the upcoming contest due to injury. Nonetheless, Moxley stepped up, and he would be teaming up with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta in the Trios Championship bout against The Opps.
Following the match announcement, Claudio Castagnoli broke his silence on Moxley replacing PAC. He shared the bout's promotional graphic and sent the following message:
"Any combination of the Death Riders will reign supreme," Castagnoli wrote.
You can view the post below.
During his time in WWE, PAC won the Cruiserweight Title. However, he arguably failed to become a main event act.
Jon Moxley sent a message to his opponents before AEW Dynamite
Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta have been dominant AEW World Trios Champions. Meanwhile, Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata have been making waves in the trios division. With Jon Moxley now in the equation, the outcome of the upcoming title match seems unpredictable.
Addressing the upcoming match in a backstage promo on Collision last Saturday, Moxley sent the following message to HOOK, Joe, and Shibata:
"Samoa Joe, Shibata-san, you guys know that. What are you guys teaching sweet young Hook? Hook, don't worry. Relax. It's the biggest match of your life, but trust me, chicks dig scars."
It remains to be seen what transpires in the Trios Title match on Wednesday. Will The Opps finally secure championship gold? Fans must stay tuned to find out.