Jon Moxley breaks silence after major change in AEW

Jon Moxley has spoken up after a major change in AEW is set to take effect next week. He has also taken the time to call out several individuals who have been standing in his way.

Next week, Moxley will fill in for PAC and be the third member, as The Death Riders will defend their World Trios Championship against The Opps. Tonight, he was given a chance to speak, heading into their match, bringing up how he was willing to be on the front lines, unlike others.

Jon Moxley then called out The Opps, as he wondered what both Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata were teaching Hook as his mentors. He then warned The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil, claiming that he might walk away from the match wrapped in scars.

"Samoa Joe, Shibata-san, you guys know that. What are you guys teaching sweet young Hook? Hook, don't worry. Relax. It's the biggest match of your life, but trust me, chicks dig scars." [1:07-1:35]

Just last week, it was Rated-FTR who pushed The Death Riders to their limits, and now they find themselves facing off with another trio that won't hold back in the ring. Despite having Jon Moxley in the match, The Opps appear to be their most dangerous challengers yet.

