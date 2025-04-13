Jon Moxley officially replaces top champion in AEW

Jon Moxley's next big move in AEW was announced tonight. It appears he will be stepping in for a top champion, as he will compete next week in a high-stakes match.

A few days ago, on Dynamite, PAC was in action against Swerve Strickland on behalf of The Death Riders. Unfortunately, he sustained an injury during the match, but he still managed to go for the finish. PWInsider reported that the injury was legitimate, and he had to be helped to the back after the match.

Tonight on AEW Collision, the commentary team confirmed that this was indeed the case, and he would be out for the foreseeable future. It seems that this will have an impact on his run as one-third of the World Trios Champions.

Next week on Dynamite Spring Break-Thru in Boston, The Death Riders will face The Opps with the World Trios Titles on the line. Jon Moxley is set to act as interim champion and defend the Titles alongside his comrades.

In similar situations in the past, champions were stripped of their titles, and the new trio had to win them back. However, it appears that this won't be the case this time, as Jon Moxley has just been inserted as their third member.

