Devastatingly sad news on AEW star PAC - Reports

The latest media report has provided a sad update on the current AEW World Trios Champion, PAC, after this week's Dynamite. Fans were concerned for the star due to the medical attention he got during his match.

PAC has been with All Elite Wrestling since the inception of the company in 2019. The former International Champion is currently a part of The Death Riders. He is the current All Elite Wrestling World Trios Champion, along with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

Last night, The Man That Gravity Forgot squared off with Swerve Strickland in a singles encounter. During the match, officials checked on PAC due to injury concerns after he grabbed his right foot after landing in the corner following a Buckle Bomb from The Realest. However, he still ended up finishing the match by taking a pin from Swerve. PWInsider has now reported that the AEW star's ankle or foot got legitimately injured during the match. It was also reported that the former International Champion had to be helped out of the ring after the match.

Kevin Owens has high praise for the AEW star

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently lavished praise on PAC, who was a part of the Stamford-based company from 2012 to 2018.

The two had a memorable feud during their time in NXT back in 2015-16. During an interview with Robbie Fox on the My Mom's Basement podcast, Owens praised the English pro wrestler, stating the following:

"We've wrestled quite a bit in 2015 and 2016, and it was always a treat. There's a lot of people that could claim they're the best in the world, and you know, it's never true because you'll never be able to nail down who's the best in the world. But, PAC is one of the guys that does not get that accolade enough, and I've been in the ring with him. He's as good as anyone I've been in the ring with."

Meanwhile, fans can expect the AEW star to be absent from action for quite some time following his latest injury.

