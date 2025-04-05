Kevin Owens confesses he's a huge fan of top AEW star - "He's as good as anyone I've been in the ring with"

Many AEW stars have been in the ring with Kevin Owens during their time in WWE or on the independent circuit. The former Universal Champion recently spoke about former International Champion PAC and heaped praise on the latter.

Ad

The erstwhile Neville, who was a part of WWE from 2012 to 2018, is one of the top names in AEW. He is a part of The Death Riders and currently holds the AEW World Trios Championship with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. The Man That Gravity Forgot has wrestled some major names in professional wrestling, including Kevin Owens, who recently recalled working with PAC.

During a recent appearance on the My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox podcast, Kevin Owens spoke about working with the English pro wrestler in 2015/16 when the 38-year-old was in WWE. The Prizefighter praised the former NXT Champion and claimed the latter was as good as anyone he'd wrestled in the ring.

Ad

Trending

"We've wrestled quite a bit in 2015 and 2016, and it was always a treat. There's a lot of people that could claim they're the best in the world, and you know, it's never true because you'll never be able to nail down who's the best in the world. But, PAC is one of the guys that does not get that accolade enough, and I've been in the ring with him. He's as good as anyone I've been in the ring with," KO said. [16:10-16:35]

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Ad

Kevin Owens will miss WrestleMania 41

At WrestleMania 41, The Prizefighter was set to wrestle Randy Orton in a singles match. The rivalry had been building up since last year when Kevin Owens took out The Viper by giving him a deadly Piledriver. The match was made official during an episode of Friday Night SmackDown last month.

However, reports started to emerge yesterday about the former Universal Champion potentially dealing with a serious injury. Last night on SmackDown, KO announced he would be immediately stepping away from in-ring competition to undergo neck surgery.

Ad

Expand Tweet

We will have to wait and see if Owens makes his return to WWE programming later this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Muhammad Hamza Muhammad Hamza is a top contributor to Sportskeeda's AEW news writing team.



Hamza has been watching wrestling passionately since 2009 and loves to write stories about it now. Know More