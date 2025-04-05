Kevin Owens has announced a legitimate injury. After 25 years, his entire life and WWE's future are uncertain.

Since yesterday, there have been rumors about the reality of the Kevin Owens and Randy Orton match. There appeared to be something to worry about. Tonight, Owens came out looking sober and sad. There was talk that the star was injured and might have to back out of WrestleMania, and it looked like that was the case.

Nick Aldis made his way out to the ring and said there was always a chance for stars to get injured, and they may never set foot in the ring again. He said that there was a reason that WWE asked fans not to try it at home and called out Owens to the ring to deliver his message.

Kevin Owens' voice was shaky. He said he had been wrestling for 25 years and had given everything he had every time he stepped inside the ring. KO acknowledged that he had the chance to care for his family in a way he had only dreamed of, but he had paid the price for it with the toll it took on his body.

He was out of character. The Prizefighter said that he was hurt, and the reality was that for the last four months, he had been dealing with a serious neck injury.

They found out what it was, and he needed neck surgery. Kevin Owens has to go away for it and knows that he won't be able to compete with Randy Orton in the ring at WrestleMania.

Owens said it hurt him to say it, and he thanked WWE for allowing him to say it. He added that he does not know when he'll be able to speak to the fans again and that he would never take it for granted.

"Thank you, and I'm sorry guys. Thank you," Owens said.

The star's message was heartbreaking, leaving some fans crying.

