Kevin Owens and top WWE star set to miss WrestleMania 41; the duo get called "morons" by veteran (Exclusive)

Kevin Owens' WrestleMania 41 plans suffered a huge blow as the former WWE Universal Champion revealed on SmackDown that he's dealing with an injury and wouldn't be able to compete against Randy Orton in Las Vegas. While the news stunned the wrestling world, The Prizefighter got bashed by veteran Vince Russo for being reckless ahead of the biggest wrestling event of the year.

Kevin Owens was last seen in action at the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber, where he faced Sami Zayn in an Unsanctioned Match. Both men took each other to their limits, with The Prizefighter eventually coming out on top. Zayn was seemingly written off TV with an injury after the match and has since not been seen. KO is also set to join his real-life best friend due to his neck injury.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo bashed the two former NXT Champions for putting themselves through a brutal match before WrestleMania 41.

"Here’s what I don’t understand. We know we are going into the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania. Back in the day, when there was a big show coming up, the guys would be extra careful, and they made sure they didn’t f each other up or f themselves up for the big show. Look what happens. What does Kevin Owens do? He and Sami Zayn both F themselves up at Elimination Chamber, and neither one is gonna be on WrestleMania. Are you morons?" he said.

The former WWE writer also pointed out the brutal Last Man Standing Match between Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman on last night's SmackDown:

"Then it gets better. Then what happens? We get to tonight’s show, and Fatu and Braun Strowman are killing each other two weeks before WrestleMania." [From 40:30 onwards]

Now that Kevin Owens is out, it will be interesting to see if Randy Orton competes against some other wrestler in Vegas.

