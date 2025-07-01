WWE is interested in major AEW names whose contracts are set to expire soon - Reports

Several AEW stars' contracts are set to expire soon, and according to a new report, WWE is interested in a few of these talents.
Danhausen is one of the most beloved professional wrestlers, known for his funny antics in the ring. However, the face-painted star has not been seen on AEW TV for the past several months, and his last match for the company took place at Worlds End 2023. On the other hand, Private Party is a homegrown tag team that made a name for itself in All Elite Wrestling. Last year, the duo of Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen reached the pinnacle of their career when they won the World Tag Team Title last October. They held the gold for 84 days. They have not competed on TV since they dropped the gold to the Hurt Syndicate in January 2025, leaving fans to wonder about their future.
According to a report from Mark of Bodyslam.net, WWE is "very interested" in signing Danhausen along with Private Party. Their contracts are expected to be up soon, and World Wrestling Entertainment will move on them "sooner rather than later".
It is also reported that the deals of other AEW stars may be expiring soon. Chris Jericho already confirmed that his contract is up at the end of the year, while Renee Paquette has a deal that will last till August. This also seems to be the case with Matt Menard and Angelo Parker.
Nick Khan once predicted that a lot of AEW stars would jump ship once their contract expired
In recent years, several AEW stars have jumped from the Jacksonville-based promotion to WWE. Stars such as Penta, Rey Fenix, Ricky Saints, Rusev, and Blake Monroe switched companies this year. This aligns with what Nick Khan once predicted.
During an interview on The Bill Simmons podcast, Nick Khan stated that All Elite Wrestling has a lot of great wrestlers, but he predicted that a lot of them would jump ship once their contracts expired.
"In terms of the other wrestling promotional company, they have a lot of talented wrestlers. We’re happy about that. When contractually they are available to be talked to and have conversations with, assume a number of them will come over. And nothing but respect for the father who finances it and owns the Jaguars and all those other things." [H/T: F4WOnline]
It will be interesting to see whether WWE will be able to sign Danhausen and Private Party.
