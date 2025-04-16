Nick Khan takes a brutal dig at AEW President Tony Khan

Tony Khan and WWE have been at loggerheads with each other. Now, Nick Khan has taken a brutal dig at the AEW boss.

When AEW first launched in 2019, the company used to hire several former WWE stars for its promotion. However, in recent years, there has been a shift in the company, which has resulted in many AEW stars jumping ship to the Stamford-based promotion. Stars like Penta, Rey Fenix, and Ricky Saints have all moved to the WWE this year and it looks like the sports entertainment juggernaut is not done hiring.

Speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Nick Khan credited AEW for having a lot of talented wrestlers, but he assumes a lot of them will jump ship when their contracts are up. Additionally, he also took a dig at Tony Khan by ignoring him. However, referenced Tony's father and said he has a lot of respect for him:

“In terms of the other wrestling promotional company, they have a lot of talented wrestlers. We’re happy about that. When contractually they are available to be talked to and have conversations with, assume a number of them will come over. And nothing but respect for the father who finances it and owns the Jaguars and all those other things.” [H/T F4WOnline]

Nick Khan also fired massive shots at AEW

Over the years, AEW has hired several wrestlers from around the world. However, this presented a massive problem for the Jacksonville-based promotion. With only limited TV time slots available per week, several stars remained unused despite being talented performers. This has gotten the promotion a lot of flak over the years.

During the same podcast episode, Nick Khan took a dig at AEW, stating that WWE only hires people they use instead of hiring wrestlers only to bench them:

“That’s something we won’t do. We won’t sign and bench people. We sign people whom we want to use. If another entity signs and benches people now, that’s not something we would do.” [H/T: F4WOnline]

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan will respond to these digs.

