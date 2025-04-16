Nick Khan fires massive shots at AEW ahead of WrestleMania 41 - "That’s not something we would do"

AEW has been called out for various reasons in the past. WWE's Nick Khan has now taken some shots at the promotion.

Ever since the company's inception in 2019, AEW has hired several major stars, continuing to expand its roster size. However, due to limited TV time, some talents remain underutilized. Miro, Ricky Starks, Rey Fenix, and more were benched for several months before their exit. This has gotten the company a lot of criticism.

On The Bill Simmons Podcast, Nick Khan indirectly took some shots at AEW, stating that WWE only signed talents whom it wanted to use.

“That’s something we won’t do. We won’t sign and bench people. We sign people whom we want to use. If another entity signs and benches people now, that’s not something we would do.” [H/T: F4WOnline]

Nick Khan reveals massive WWE strategy

WWE has undergone several changes in recent years. This shift has been profitable for the promotion, as it has been breaking viewership and ticket sales records.

One big change the company has implemented is more international shows. Over the past few years, the company has held events in France, Germany, Australia, and other countries. It looks like the promotion is doubling down on this strategy.

Nick Khan was a guest speaker at the National Association of Broadcasters in Las Vegas. At the event, he highlighted the company's plans to do more shows internationally, given the success it has had so far in terms of live gate and merchandise sales.

“You can’t just pipe out American content globally and expect that it’s going to resonate,” Khan said. “You have to be boots on the ground, and that’s what Paul [Levesque], the creative team, our superstars, and everyone else across that was. By the way, it’s not easy, but it had to be done. It was a massive success for us in terms of live gate, merchandise, and perhaps, most importantly, viewership. So it’s already working, and look for more of that from us moving forward.” (H/T: Barrett Media)

It will be interesting to see what other changes WWE will implement in the future.

