Nick Khan reveals WWE is doubling down on a massive strategy going forward

Nick Khan has been at the helm of the current golden era that WWE is experiencing. While he isn't directly involved in the creative side of things, he is the man steering the ship with the business decisions at the highest level. He revealed that WWE is doubling down on a massive strategy.

Nick Khan, along with Triple H, appeared as guest speakers at the National Association of Broadcasters event in Las Vegas. WWE President Khan and Chief Content Officer Triple H spoke about the inner workings of the company, with Khan even admitting that WWE cannot make decisions based solely on social media responses (despite a staggering combined total of 275.4 million followers across various platforms).

When speaking about the international expansion strategy that has been underway for the past few years, Nick Khan said that it wasn't easy, but Triple H and the rest of the WWE crew proved it is possible. He said that WWE is doubling down on the strategy to have international shows, and it is something to expect more of in the future.

“You can’t just pipe out American content globally and expect that it’s going to resonate,” Khan said. “You have to be boots on the ground, and that’s what Paul, the creative team, our superstars, and everyone else across that was. By the way, it’s not easy, but it had to be done. It was a massive success for us in terms of live gate merchandise, and perhaps, most importantly, viewership. So it’s already working, and look for more of that from us moving forward.” (H/T Barrett Media)

Nick Khan revealed a massive Asian destination where he wants to bring a WWE Premium Live Event

WWE has found its comfort zone in various European locations and will have a smaller tour this summer, culminating with Clash in Paris (and the RAW after the PLE in Paris). However, Nick Khan has made it clear that he wants to expand well beyond that.

When speaking to The Hindustan Times, the WWE President revealed that Netflix deemed India at the top of its list of priority countries. He said that he aims to get a Premium Live Event in India in 2026 or 2027:

"That's the goal, and we're pencilling out 2026 and 2027 now. In one of our first meetings with Netflix after the deal was signed. Without asking, Netflix handed us a list of their priority countries. At the top of that list was India. And knowing that the race would come into play on April 1 in India, if it's important to Netflix, assume it's important to us. India has always been important to us. So we're pencilling it out now, and let's wait and see," Nick Khan said.

If done, it's going to be massive. While WWE has entered the Asian territory with PLEs via Saudi Arabia in the Middle East, they're yet to truly penetrate the East and South Asian markets. Along with India, Japan will likely be a priority for a future PLE.

