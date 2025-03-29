Nick Khan has a major destination in mind for WWE in 2026-2027

Nick Khan changed the landscape of WWE when he, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon were named the successors to Vince McMahon in the Stamford-based promotion. Today, he commented on the company's future in India and commented on the possibility of holding an event in 2026-2027.

WWE has expanded its presence in international markets in the past few years under the new regime, as the company is setting new records and exploring places that they couldn't in the past. One such destination is India, which has over one billion people, and many are aware of the weekly product across the country.

While promoting WWE's arrival on Netflix in India, Hindustan Times asked Khan if they plan on bringing any flagship event to India. Nick Khan stated it's their goal, and they're penciling it out for sometime in 2026 and 2027. Moreover, he explained the importance of India to their product, and fans will have to wait and see what's in store for them in the coming years.

"That's the goal, and we're pencilling out 2026 and 2027 now. In one of our first meetings with Netflix after the deal was signed. Without asking, Netflix handed us a list of their priority countries. At the top of that list was India. And knowing that the race would come into play on April 1 in India, if it's important to Netflix, assume it's important to us. India has always been important to us. So we're pencilling it out now, and let's wait and see," Nick Khan said to Hindustan Times. [H/T - Hindustan Times]

WWE is set to stream on Netflix in India heading into WrestleMania 41

Earlier this year, Monday Night RAW made its global debut on Netflix in January 2024, and the deal is set to run for a handful of years. Many countries got access to the weekly shows (RAW, SmackDown, and NXT) on Netflix across the globe.

However, Sony India had the same rights, which they got years ago when SmackDown moved to Fox. Luckily, fans in India are going to witness WWE on Netflix starting April 1, 2025.

Moreover, RAW won't be the only show, as SmackDown and NXT can be watched live, along with other past and present premium live events.

