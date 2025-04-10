Nick Khan refuses to make a major change to WWE despite staggering 275 million figure

Nick Khan appeared on the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show in 2025 along with Triple H. He revealed that he wasn't willing to make a major change despite a staggering 275 million figure.

The 275 million figure refers to WWE's social media following. As you know, the sports entertainment juggernaut has succeeded massively in garnering a social presence online. Their combined followers and subscribers from social media platforms like Facebook/Meta (87 million), Instagram (34.3 million), TikTok (31.7 million, X/Twitter (14.4 million), and YouTube (108 million) add up to a staggering number, specifically 275.4 million across all platforms.

Despite this, WWE President Nick Khan confidently asserted on the NAB show that these were only a "small percentage of voices" and refused to make any decisions based on what people say on social media:

"[There is a] small percentage of voices who have a big microphone or megaphone in front of them. It’s a mistake to respond to your business based off of that. You’ve got to base it off your gut and the results." [H/T F4WOnline)

When elaborating on the question of "What people like," the WWE President said:

"People like dramas, people like conflicts. They like to see conflicts being resolved one way or the other. As Paul mentioned, in our business, you get to knock each other out in a 20×20 ring. People like that too, so for us, we want to appeal to everybody." (H/T - Barrett Media on X)

Nick Khan is already involved in a massive non-WWE TKO project.

Going forward, Nick Khan is going to be balancing his time between not one, but two major TKO projects. While his first priority is expected to be WWE, he is leading the charge in a promotion that could disrupt the sport of boxing. And he isn't alone, as UFC President Dana White will be joining him.

One of the major challenges that Dana White and Nick Khan would face will be the demand and calls for higher fighter pay. Boxing as a sport traditionally pays upper-echelon fighters a far more lucrative purse than what the top superstars in UFC receive.

While 0.1% of the top UFC fighters can expect to earn seven figures over multiple fights, top-tier boxers can earn eight figures or more depending on various circumstances. Dana White's model that succeeded with the UFC might have difficulties in the department of attracting big prizefighter boxers who draw viewership.

While the UFC and even WWE relied on star names to draw their biggest shows in the past, they both moved in a parallel direction, with the company names becoming the big draw rather than just an individual star.

So, for example, while names like Roman Reigns in WWE or Conor McGregor in the UFC undeniably garner a certain viewership, the companies have strongly established themselves in a position where they don't need the biggest names to thrive.

Of course, the context of this is that it took years to build up the respective brands before TKO took over and changed the direction of both the UFC and WWE. With the boxing venture, they're essentially starting from scratch, so it's going to be an uphill battle.

It will also be interesting to see how Nick Khan balances his time between the two operations.

