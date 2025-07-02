4 Ways Chris Jericho can finish his career in AEW

Chris Jericho is one of the most influential figures in AEW. The Learning Tree signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2019, which helped legitimize the company in the eyes of the audience.

The first-ever AEW World Champion has accomplished several impressive feats in the Tony Khan-led company. While his performances have been under criticism over the past few years, Jericho continues to be a top star in the promotion.

As per recent reports, Jericho's current contract with All Elite Wrestling is set to expire at the end of this year. Considering his stature, it would not be surprising if WWE made an offer to sign Y2J.

If The Lionheart indeed decides to sign with the Triple H-led company, he would want to end his journey in AEW on a high note. In this article, let's look at four ways Chris Jericho could conclude his run in All Elite Wrestling.

#4. Chris Jericho could have a final feud with Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland has risen as one of the most popular stars in All Elite Wrestling in the past two years. The Realest has proven his mettle as a versatile performer who can be equally compelling as a babyface as he is as a heel.

Tony Khan could choose to pit Strickland against Chris Jericho in the latter's final program in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Lionheart's last few feuds in AEW have been quite underwhelming, and he would be eager to break that trend by working with The New Flavor.

The Learning Tree could reunite with Big Bill and Bryan Keith to go after Swerve Strickland. While it would be a tough challenge, Strickland would love to test himself against the villainous trio.

After weeks of back-and-forth, Jericho and Swerve could settle their issues at a pay-per-view. Khan could attach a stipulation to this contest to further raise the stakes.

Ultimately, Swerve could defeat the 54-year-old veteran in a blockbuster match, giving him a perfect farewell from All Elite Wrestling.

#3. Chris Jericho could wrestle Jon Moxley in a Loser Leaves AEW match

Chris Jericho's issues with Jon Moxley are well-documented. The two stars have been part of several memorable moments in their iconic rivalry.

On the night of his All Elite Wrestling debut, The Purveyor of Violence brutally assaulted Chris Jericho. The duo ultimately went on to have an intense feud a few months later.

At Revolution 2020, The One True King dethroned Le Champion to win his first AEW World Title. In the past few years, the two rivals have gone back and forth with each other on numerous occasions.

Before heading to WWE, Jericho would love to have one final encounter with Jon Moxley. The Learning Tree could push Moxley into a corner by asking him to put his AEW career on the line.

Moxley and Jericho could eventually clash against each other in a high-stakes contest, where the loser would be forced to leave the Jacksonville-based promotion. After a hard-fought battle, The One True King could defeat his archrival, putting an emphatic end to his run in All Elite Wrestling.

#2. Chris Jericho could battle "Hangman" Adam Page for the AEW World Title in his final match

Chris Jericho and "Hangman" Adam Page are no strangers to each other. At All Out 2019, Y2J defeated The Anxious Millennial Cowboy to become the first-ever AEW World Champion.

The former Undisputed WWE Champion snatched a historic opportunity from Page that night. However, the 2025 Owen Hart Cup winner could settle the score with The Lionheart in the coming months.

At All In: Texas, Adam Page will face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title. If The Anxious Millennial Cowboy manages to defeat The One True King, Chris Jericho could emerge as one of his challengers.

The two stars could have a mini-feud towards the end of 2025. The duo could eventually battle at the final pay-per-view of the year, where Page could put his title on the line against Jericho.

The story of Jericho vs. Hangman could come full circle at this event. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy could retain his World Title against Chris Jericho to bury the ghosts of his past.

It would also be a perfect sendoff for Jericho, who would get to battle for the AEW World Championship in his final bout in the company.

#1. The Learning Tree could put over Big Bill in his farewell match

Big Bill is among the most charismatic stars in AEW. However, the giant has yet to receive a proper singles run in the company. The former WWE star has all the tools in the box to become a long-term asset for the Tony Khan-led company. The seven-foot-tall star has spent more than a year working alongside Chris Jericho.

If Jericho intends to leave AEW soon, he could elevate Big Bill on his way out. Cracks have already been seen in the duo's on-screen relationship, and it would not be surprising if Jericho dissociated himself from Bill upon his in-ring return.

The mentor could kickstart a feud with his protege after returning to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Their rivalry could culminate in a singles match. Big Bill could defeat Chris Jericho in this encounter to earn one of the biggest wins of his career. It would also be a career highlight for Jericho, who will get the appreciation of fans for putting over an upstart in his final All Elite Wrestling bout.

