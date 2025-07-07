  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Major new update on former WWE Champion's current AEW status - Reports

Major new update on former WWE Champion's current AEW status - Reports

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 07, 2025 19:46 GMT
WWE HQ
This star is legend in the business (source: WWE.com and AEW's X account)

A former WWE Champion has been absent from AEW for a long time. New details have now come to light regarding his status in the company.

Ad

Chris Jericho is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. During his lengthy career, Jericho has competed for several major promotions around the world, including WWE, WCW, NJPW, and now AEW. He somehow manages to reinvent himself and remain relevant in the business. Since being a part of the Jacksonville-based promotion, Jericho has been a regular feature on TV. However, he has not been seen since he walked out on Bryan Keith and Big Bill following his loss to Bandido at Dynasty 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Recently, Raj Giri mentioned that a top AEW star's contract was ending later this year. During a recent edition of Fightful's Weekly Q&A session, a fan asked who the top star Raj Giri was referring to. Sean Ross Sapp responded that it could probably be Chris Jericho. He further noted that Jericho signed an extension that takes him through the year. However, that doesn't account for other variables like when time gets added to a deal.

Ad
Ad

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Konnan reveals why Chris Jericho hasn't left AEW for WWE

Over the past few years, several wrestlers have left All Elite Wrestling and jumped ship to WWE. Cody Rhodes, Andrade, Aleister Black, Rusev, Blake Monroe, Penta, and Rey Fenix are the most prominent stars who have left the company. However, Jericho has remained with the Jacksonville-based promotion for all these years, even when it looked like he might leave, too.

Ad

Speaking on his K100 podcast, Konnan stated that money is a big reason Jericho hasn't left the Jacksonville-based promotion in search of greener pastures.

“And the other thing is, you can say, oh, AEW, bro, it isn't as good as the WWE, but he is getting paid. Believe that.” [1:16 - 1:25]
youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see if Chris Jericho will get his contract renewed before it expires.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!

Quick Links

Edited by Brandon Nell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications