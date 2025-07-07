Major new update on former WWE Champion's current AEW status - Reports

A former WWE Champion has been absent from AEW for a long time. New details have now come to light regarding his status in the company.

Chris Jericho is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. During his lengthy career, Jericho has competed for several major promotions around the world, including WWE, WCW, NJPW, and now AEW. He somehow manages to reinvent himself and remain relevant in the business. Since being a part of the Jacksonville-based promotion, Jericho has been a regular feature on TV. However, he has not been seen since he walked out on Bryan Keith and Big Bill following his loss to Bandido at Dynasty 2025.

Recently, Raj Giri mentioned that a top AEW star's contract was ending later this year. During a recent edition of Fightful's Weekly Q&A session, a fan asked who the top star Raj Giri was referring to. Sean Ross Sapp responded that it could probably be Chris Jericho. He further noted that Jericho signed an extension that takes him through the year. However, that doesn't account for other variables like when time gets added to a deal.

Konnan reveals why Chris Jericho hasn't left AEW for WWE

Over the past few years, several wrestlers have left All Elite Wrestling and jumped ship to WWE. Cody Rhodes, Andrade, Aleister Black, Rusev, Blake Monroe, Penta, and Rey Fenix are the most prominent stars who have left the company. However, Jericho has remained with the Jacksonville-based promotion for all these years, even when it looked like he might leave, too.

Speaking on his K100 podcast, Konnan stated that money is a big reason Jericho hasn't left the Jacksonville-based promotion in search of greener pastures.

“And the other thing is, you can say, oh, AEW, bro, it isn't as good as the WWE, but he is getting paid. Believe that.” [1:16 - 1:25]

It will be interesting to see if Chris Jericho will get his contract renewed before it expires.

About the author Sunil Joseph



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Know More

