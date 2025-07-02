3 Stars Tony Khan and AEW are in danger of losing to WWE very soon 

It is no secret that the wrestlers have gained several options beyond WWE to sign with, thanks to the arrival of AEW. However, this can also go both ways, as jumping ship between the two companies has become a commodity.

Originally, it has always been the former superstars of the Stamford-based promotion who have begun talks with Tony Khan so they can pursue a new life with a new company. However, nowadays, stars initially signed with Khan have gone on to join WWE, pursuing their lifelong dreams and the possibility of reaching new heights.

Seeing as both companies are businesses, their goal is to target individuals who can contribute or provide value to them. WWE has set its sights on several AEW stars, and here are some who could end up leaving the company sooner rather than later.

#1. Danhausen

Despite being a fan favorite, Danhausen has been absent from AEW for a year and a half. He was last seen at Worlds End 2023 as part of a battle royale during the Zero Hour show, for a future shot at the TNT Championship. He made a brief appearance on ROH Final Battle a year later, but this did not blossom into a run of any sort for him.

WWE has shown interest in the Very Nice, Very Evil star. Seeing as he can move merchandise with a unique gimmick, he could become one of their priority signings should he hit free agency. Given that he has not been utilized recently, he may end up accepting this offer, which could result in a loss for Tony Khan, as he has a lot of popularity.

The Stamford-based promotion could play on this and build him up to be an entertaining on-screen presence.

#2. Private Party

Despite their rise to the tag team title scene last year, Private Party's run as the champions was lackluster, and many did not appreciate this. To top this off, having them lose in a lopsided fashion to the Hurt Syndicate in January immediately removed any momentum they had, and the duo has not been seen since then.

Zay and Quen could look for opportunities elsewhere and consider taking the offer to head to WWE should they hit free agency. This would not instantly improve their booking, as they would need to reestablish themselves in a new company. Still, they could be utilized much better, given how their run in AEW was often lacking a proper direction.

Eventually, this could set up the long-awaited match between them and the Street Profits, two highly entertaining tag teams that share similar gimmicks.

#3. Chris Jericho leaves AEW?

Chris Jericho is considered one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, and one whom fans have often rallied behind in the company. Upon signing with AEW, he immediately made an impact by becoming the inaugural world champion and forming several major stables over the years.

He has been with the company for six years now, and with his contract expiring by the end of the year, this could be his chance to have a final run on his terms. He recently mentioned how he would consider a return to WWE should the opportunity arise. Triple H could reach out to him for one final run to put a great end to his career.

Jericho's run in AEW lately has not been impactful, and a change of scenery and a return to his Y2J persona may be all he needs. This will be a move that the fans will enjoy.

It remains to be seen what moves these AEW stars could make, given that it is still uncertain whether they will be leaving the company. However, the temptation may already be present, given WWE's reported interest in them.

