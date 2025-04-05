Chris Jericho issues huge statement about potential WWE return

Chris Jericho is a foundational talent for AEW, but he's also a WWE legend. The 54-year-old was recently asked about a potential return to the Stamford-based company, and he had a surprising answer.

Ad

Aside from a few years on the road with his band Fozzy, Chris Jericho competed for WWE from 1999 to 2018. There's no doubt that he's a future Hall of Famer, but the legendary star has made AEW his life since the company was founded in 2019. He's been dismissive of returning to the Triple H-led promotion in the past, but now that he's in the twilight of his career, the question has become a bit murkier.

Ad

Trending

In a panel at the Horror, Rock & Wrestle Fest in Manchester, UK, last week, the former AEW World Champion addressed whether he would ever return to WWE:

"I would have considered a return to WWE before things changed. I mean, you’d be crazy not to consider it," said Jericho. "It just depends on what the situation is and what’s going on with me at the time. We’ll see." [H/T: SEScoops]

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Ad

Top AEW star recalls advice he received from Chris Jericho

Having worked for extended periods in WCW, Japan, Europe, Mexico, WWE, and now AEW, Chris Jericho has more experience in the wrestling business than perhaps anyone alive. Will Ospreay recently detailed some advice he received from the veteran.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, The Aerial Assassin recalled a phone call Jericho made to him after a particularly brutal set of matches in NJPW in 2018:

Ad

"Jericho got on the phone to me. It was just like, hey, look flipping hell, please don’t die. You gotta look after yourself, pick your bumps. You don’t need to be doing that type of stuff all the time. And that hit, and I appreciated it, because especially at that time, Jericho only would pop over to New Japan every now and again. So the fact that he took his time out to be like, 'Hey look, Rocky gave me your number. I want to have a chat; let’s talk.'"

Ospreay further explained how Chris Jericho often helps him with ideas backstage, calling The Ocho a good hand to have around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jacob Terrell Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.



Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.



His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.



Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.



Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels. Know More